Puente Hills Subaru’s Guaranteed Credit Approval Program Streamlines Car Buying for Los Angeles Drivers

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puente Hills Subaru ’s Guaranteed Credit Approval Program Streamlines Car Buying for Los Angeles DriversWith Puente Hills Subaru’s Guaranteed Credit Approval Program, Los Angeles area drivers can take advantage of Subaru finance & lease deals to fit their budget.When car shoppers find a car they like at a dealership they want to do business with, everything would seem to be in order: a sale is the likely next step. Less than favorable financing terms can sometimes get in the way, and buyers might have to postpone or reconsider their purchase. Drivers won’t have to worry about this at Puente Hills Subaru. This dealer’s goal is to get its customers behind the wheel of a new or quality used Subaru, and it offers a full suite of financing programs to make it happen, regardless of the customer’s credit.Catering to Los Angeles Drivers’ Unique NeedsEvery driver has unique financing needs. Puente Hills Subaru’s financing team takes into account each customer’s situation. Some people have their eye on a quality used or Certified Pre-Owned Subaru and need a financing option to make their purchase possible. Others have their heart set on a brand new Subaru, but perhaps fear their less-than-perfect credit will keep them from being able to buy. The financing experts at Puente Hills Subaru will work with customers to create financing that works for them.Budget-Friendly Lease & Loan ProgramsWhether it's a Subaru lease, a new car loan, or financing to buy a used car, Puente Hills Subaru can arrange a loan to fit any budget. Experienced financing experts will work with customers to learn about their situation and find a solution that works for them. Since Puente Hills Subaru partners with local and national lenders, it can help provide budget-friendly lease and loan programs. The dealership’s goal is to ensure that everyone gets a great deal on a new or used Subaru, with payments that they can afford. Puente Hills Subaru says: Rough Credit... No Problem. Ask About Our Guaranteed Credit Approval Program.For more information on Puente Hills Subaru’s budget-friendly financing programs, please contact:- Name: Lorenzo Serrano- Email: lorenzo@puentehillssubaru.com- Phone: (626) 626-4800About Puente Hills SubaruPuente Hills Subaru is the leading Los Angeles area dealership for new and used Subaru vehicles. Puente Hills Subaru goes above and beyond to help drivers by providing a variety of financing options. Its quality new and used inventory, honesty, integrity and transparency, plus its Express Service that completes 95% of repairs same day, demonstrate the dealership’s commitment to its customers. With its team’s multilingual abilities, customers can feel confident that they will enjoy exceptional communication every time they visit the dealership.



