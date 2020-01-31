Volaero Drones Provides Miami Gardens Police With Tethered Drones For SuperBowl LIV & SuperFest 2020 Security

VolAero with Miami Gdns Police and EasyAerial SAMS Tetherred Drone

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOLAERO DRONES PROVIDES MIAMI GARDENS POLICE WITH TETHERED DRONES FOR SUPERBOWL LIV & SUPERFEST 2020 SECURITYVolAero UAV & Drones Holdings Corp., a Sunrise, FL. based drone company, has teamed up with Miami Gardens Police Department, to reinforce their event security capabilities with a SAMS-T drone system during the SuperBowl LIV and SuperFest 2020 events.VolAero Drones ( www.volaerodrones.com ) a professional drone service company operating in South Florida since 2016 integrates cutting edge drone, imagery, and data processing technologies to provide clients with actionable analytics and security solutions . VolAero is an end-to-end solution, licensed with the FAA, and provides training, piloting, and data capture support functions as well.“We are honored that VolAero has been selected to orchestrate the drone security apparatus for this magnificent event hosted at the Hard Rock Stadium. We are adding security value using an Easy Aerial tethered drone SAMS-T system. I am proud of our great team on board, and our advancements of safe drone operations and awareness in South Florida”, added Charles Zwebner, CEO.Easy Aerial Inc., ( www.easyaerial.com ) is a US based manufacturer and producer of the autonomous tethered drone-in-a-box security system. The Easy Aerial SAMS-T Alpine Swift drone will be outfitted with RGB, Thermal, and Zoom cameras. When the SAMS-T is attached to an electrical source the drone can be airborne for days, or 12 hours when a battery pack is used.“We are excited to work with our Dealer-Distributor Volaero Drones and the Miami Gardens Police and to provide our best in class SAMS-T systems for the security of this event. SAMS-T is a mobile rapid deployable tactical solution that can place a persistent smart eye-in-the-sky in less than 30 seconds. This capability is a huge step forward for the security of mass events such as the SuperFest 2020 and Super Bowl LIV” added Ido Gur, CEO of EasyAerial.Strax Intelligence Group ( www.STRAXIntelligence.com ), a Boca Raton based company, is providing their real-time response platform that unifies priority alerts, video and communication tools into one map-based view, to live stream the aerial feeds to local and remote command centers and vehicles across multiple agencies.Super Bowl LIV, will decide the champion for the NFL's 2019 season. San Francisco 49ers will play against Kansas City Chiefs. The game is being played on February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. There is an expected attendance of 600,000 people in Miami over a three day event of A-list concerts, parties, carnivals, and celebrations. Super Bowl is a registered trademark of the National Football League (NFL).For contact information:Kevin Sanders, Director of Business DevelopmentVolAero UAV & Drones Holdings Corp5375 N. Hiatus Rd., Sunrise, FL. 33351kevin.sanders@volaerodrones.comCell (954) 261-3105Ido Gur, CEOEasy Aerial Inc.63 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY, 11205info@easyaerial.comcell: (646) 639-4410



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.