We Insure, Inc. is growing rapidly and expanding in Georgia

We Insure, Inc. is expanding and is growing franchises throughout Georgia.

Our 10-year brand presence and strong turn-key franchise business model makes us a great choice for entrepreneurs interested in building a business with an established, well-respected brand.” — Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering on the commitment to expand nationally in 2020, We Insure begins offering franchises in the state of Georgia. The first We Insure franchisee for Georgia is in Scottsdale and brings the state its first We Insure, offering more carrier access than most insurance organizations. To satisfy the growing demand in Georgia, We Insure will be working many qualified candidates throughout 2020.“What We Insure has to offer to potential franchisees is rare in this industry; our 10-year brand presence and strong turn-key franchise business model makes us a great choice for entrepreneurs interested in building a business with an established, well-respected brand.” said Chris Pflueger, Chief Development Officer of We Insure. “We’re seeing a strong demand for We Insure coast to coast due to our successful national advertising, strong social presence, positive franchise owner feedback, and recent openings. In addition, the marketing and service support has been a challenging environment for other insurance brands. Alternatively, We Insure has been recognized for our award-winning service and continues to be an attractive business for those looking to expand into the insurance industry .”To propel the national expansion, an industry veteran John Henning is the Franchise Sales Consultant that will be hosting multiple franchise discovery meetings in Georgia. The team will also be participating in the various industry related conventions to engage with future franchisees across the US. Individuals interested in pursuing a We Insure Franchise are encouraged to visit weinsurefranchise.com for more information and contact John Henning directly at john.henning@weinsuregroup.com.We Insure has a unique culture that encompasses a network of support, both from the home office and the franchisees. The team is ready to work with potential franchisees to help find a solution to match their needs and the needs of their customers with the most access to the top-rated insurance carriers. To learn more, schedule a franchise discovery consultation and visit weinsurefranchise.com/jointhemovement.About We Insure, Inc.We Insure, Inc. consists of 100 plus retail locations with more than 300 people and over $185 million in annual sales. We Insure agency owners focus all their time on customers, while corporate provides all of the back support, call center, technologies, and tools needed for success. We Insure offers home, auto, business insurance and more through more than 100 top-rated carriers with franchise opportunities in the United States. Visit www.weinsuregroup.com for more information.



