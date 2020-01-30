Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration's Medicaid Block Grant Plan

“As a candidate, President Trump promised the American people that he would not seek cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. With today’s announcement, he’s broken that promise yet again. Fundamentally changing Medicaid by allowing states to take away health coverage and cut health benefits will force low-income Americans, seniors, rural communities, those with disabilities, low income pregnant women facing staggering maternal mortality rates, and Americans seeking treatment for opioid addiction to pay the price. “This is the latest example of how this Administration is working to eliminate access to quality, affordable health care and reduce coverage. President Trump and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Verma are, with this proposal, attempting to do what legislation and court action have not permitted in the past. If this proposal were implemented, it would allow states to reduce coverage and deny access to lifesaving medications to those who need it. “House Democrats will never let President Trump and Republicans gut Medicaid – just as we will stand up for Medicare and Social Security. We will stand up for seniors, low-income families, and those with disabilities who rely on Medicaid and Medicare to access health care. We will keep faith with those who have spent their lives paying into Social Security. Democrats will have their backs in defending these programs that are the backbone of ensuring opportunity, health, and economic security in our country.”