Bay Area Subway® Restaurants Release Limited Time ‘Taste of India’ Menu

SAN RAFAEL, CALIF., USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local sandwich lovers have another reason to celebrate as Subwayunveils a new limited time menu exclusively available in the Bay Area. The Taste of India menu will transport customer’s taste buds across different regions of India from the comfort of their own city.Participating Subwaylocations in the South Bay and East Bay will be reimagining their signature fresh sandwiches with traditional Indian flavors. With options everyone will enjoy, the Taste of India features four new menu items including Chicken Tikka, Chicken Vindaloo, Chicken Mango Curry, and a vegetarian Paneer Tikka. Customers will be able to pair these delicious sandwiches with a new refreshing Mango Agua Fresca beverage.The new menu items were inspired by Akki Patel of the Letap Group, who is a franchisee and a business development agent for close to 900 restaurants across northern California and Nevada. The Taste of India menu fulfills Patel’s longtime desire to bring his homeland flavors to local customers.Home to a strong and growing population of residents of Indian descent, the Bay Area is a prime yet under-served market for fast, affordable, fresh Indian flavors. Subwaypartnered with professional chiefs to curate the new menu, which represents the diverse regional cuisine across India.“Our goal with Taste of India was to create a delicious menu that showcases regional Indian food and culture, and that celebrates the diversity in the Bay Area as well,” said Patel. “It was essential for us to create an offering that is healthy, affordable and that everybody can enjoy.”To find a participating Subwaylocation near you, please visit www.subwaynortherncal.com and follow @subwaynortherncal on Instagram to get behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.About Letap GroupFounded in 1999, The Letap Group is a family organization operating in major markets throughout northern California and Reno, Nevada. The Letap Group owns close to 60 franchise restaurants and represents close to 900 restaurants as a local franchisor for Subway. Letap Group holdings include Franchise Restaurants, Development Agent Territories for Subwayand Commercial Real Estate. Akki Patel, CEO of Letap Group, was awarded the Subway Franchisee of the Year award in 2017. He also leads all new strategic partnerships for Letap Group.Media ContactSinger Associates Diana Mendez (669) 231-8852 diana@singersf.com



