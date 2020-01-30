Hoyer Floor Remarks on Lee and Khanna Amendments

Madam Speaker, I want to thank Rep. Lee and Rep. Khanna for their continued efforts to prevent American forces from being sent into combat without Congressional authorization. Americans have now experienced a generation of war abroad to prevent terror at home. In Afghanistan and Iraq, our troops have fought courageously. Their families have sacrificed. Their friends and neighbors have waited anxiously for news of their safe return home. Many, tragically, did not return. We hold them in our hearts today as we engage in this critical debate about the nature of Congress’s role in making consequential decisions of war and peace.