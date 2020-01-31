Attorney Pius Joseph Joins AskTheLawyers.com™ Legal Community, Obtains $925,000 Personal Injury Settlement

Attorney Pius Joseph

AskTheLawyers.com™ is excited to welcome Attorney Pius Joseph to their legal community. He recently obtained a $925,000 settlement for a car accident victim.

Pius's incredible record speaks for itself. He leaves no stone unturned in his quest to recover the best possible result for each client.” — Kimberly Busch

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AskTheLawyers.com™ is excited to welcome Attorney Pius Joseph of the Law Offices of Pius Joseph to their legal community. AskTheLawyers.com™ is unique among attorney listing sites in that each attorney must be thoroughly vetted and approved before earning a listing.Pius Joseph is a third generation attorney who has represented individuals and businesses for more than 30 years. He recently obtained a $925,000 settlement for a client who was injured in an automobile accident . Mr. Joseph was not the original attorney on the case. He took the case over when the client decided that their current representation was not fulfilling their duties as agreed upon in the Attorney/Client Agreement. The client dismissed the original attorney and hired Pius Joseph.The previous attorney had suggested that the client just needed to see a chiropractor. After a thorough evaluation of the case, Joseph saw that the client suffered from issues pertaining to a traumatic brain injury. Joseph immediately set up appointments for his client to receive a neurological evaluation. The results showed that the client needed a laminectomy to treat a spinal injury. The case was ultimately settled for $925,000--an amount far greater than what the previous attorney had estimated.The success rate at the Law Offices of Pius Joseph exceeds 90 percent, including several multimillion-dollar judgments and settlements for injured clients. Pius practices in both state and federal courts and represents clients throughout California and the western United States.Kimberly Busch, AskTheLawyers.com™ CEO, said she was proud to welcome Pius Joseph into the AskTheLawyers.com™ family."Pius's incredible record speaks for itself," Busch said. "He leaves no stone unturned in his quest to recover the best possible result for each client. The most important question when deciding whether to add someone to our site is, 'Would I choose them to be my attorney?' And with Pius Joseph, the answer is yes, no question."To obtain a free consultation, contact Pius Joseph directly by calling 888-981-0035 or by visiting his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile

