Tulsa Dental Center Reports Record-Breaking Number of Patient Cases for Clear Aligner System in End of Year Results

The Invisalign® experts at Tulsa Dental Center confirm they experienced unprecedented demand in 2019.

Our community is seeing the positive results of dental realignment, not only for the health and longevity of their teeth but also for new beautiful smiles” — Dr. Joanna Roulston

As cosmetic dentistry continues to become more affordable, and the systems have become more sophisticated, more discreet, and easier to use, the Invisalign experts at Tulsa Dental Center confirm they experienced unprecedented demand in 2019 for this treatment.Furthermore, Align Technologies (ALGN), the designer and manufacturer of the Invisalignclear aligner system, have today released their year-end results, reporting groundbreaking revenues globally. With 2019 revenues up by almost 25% and just over 1.5 million new cases worldwide, this affirms that more people than ever before are now opting for cosmetic teeth straightening treatments.What is the Invisalignsystem?Gone are the days when getting your teeth straightened meant patients needed to sacrifice their short-term appearance for extended periods of time and be exposed to uncomfortable and unsightly metal wires and brackets.Thanks to major advances in cosmetic dentistry, and intelligent product design, people now have an affordable, near-undetectable way to get their teeth straightened. The Invisalignsystem has revolutionized the cosmetic dentistry industry by making custom-made, clear aligners that only need to be worn for anything between 6-18 months. This technology has undergone extensive clinical trials and is a proven orthodontic technique for moving and aligning teeth.But Why?The biggest motivator for teeth alignment treatments is to enhance a person's appearance. But there are many other notable benefits, the most important of which are the resultant impact it can have on a person's oral health.As a privately-owned practice offering a range of cosmetic dentistry choices, the team at Tulsa Dental Center are experts in the utilization of the InvisalignSystem."A pretty smile can have a profoundly positive effect. It builds or rebuilds self-confidence, something we all know to be crucial for new jobs, interviews, securing new clients, or even just for taking a great selfie. Our community is seeing the positive results of dental realignment, not only for the health and longevity of their teeth but also for new beautiful smiles"- Dr. Joanna Roulston – Founder of the Tulsa Dental Center.About UsFounded in 2003, Tulsa Dental Center is led by Joanna K. Roulston, DDS, a Tulsa Dentist who truly cares about her community and patients.Dr. Roulston was awarded the Oklahoma Academy of General Dentistry scholarship based on her work ethic and commitment to dentistry. She is currently a member of the Oklahoma Association of Women Dentists, the Oklahoma Dental Association and the American Dental Association.



