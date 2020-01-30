January 30, 2020 Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Alden State Bank For release at 12:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below: Alden State Bank, Alden, New York Flood insurance violations civil money penalty, dated January 24, 2020. Search of Federal Reserve enforcement actions. For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.



