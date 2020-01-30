Susanin's online-only The Collections Auction, Feb. 20, will feature fountain pens, watches, clocks, toys, trains, more

Montblanc Patron 4810: Prince Regent fountain pen – an homage to King George IV of Britain and the “Regency Period” of his era (est. $1,000-$1,200). 1907 $10 Liberty Head Eagle gold U.S. coin, graded PCGS MS62 (est. $800-$1,000). Buddy L Express Line toy truck, 13 inches long (est. $200-$400). Waterman 18kt gold pen in a spiral pattern with an 18kt gold nib, 5½ inches in length (est. $400-$600). One lot consisting of a Lionel 248 electric locomotive, three Lionel 529 passenger cars and the Lionel 530 observation car, circa 1920s-1930s (est. $200-$400).

The auction, featuring nearly 600 lots, also has numismatics, paperweights, rugs and textiles, ethnographic art, books and collectibles, starting at 10 am CST.

This sale is an auctioneer’s dream. Most everything came from one fabulous Chicago estate, and the sale has no reserves, meaning one hundred percent of lots will be sold. ” — Sean Susanin

CHICAGO, ILL., UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An online-only auction featuring nearly 600 lots of fountain pens, watches and clocks, numismatics, paperweights, rugs and textiles, ethnographic art, trains and toys, books and collectibles is slated for Thursday, Feb. 20, by Susanin’s Auctions, at 10 am Central time. The sale is officially titled The Collections Auction. Online bidding is through LiveAuctioneers.com.“This sale is an auctioneer’s dream,” said Susanin’s founder and president Sean Susanin. “Most everything came from one fabulous Chicago estate, and the sale has no reserves, meaning one hundred percent of lots will be sold. The consignors are a husband and wife – retired flight attendants who spent years traveling, going to antique shows and collecting these great items.”Rare and highly collectible fountain pens by many of the most recognizable names in the genre, such as Waterman , Aurora, Montblanc and others, will comprise the first 183 lots of the auction.A Montblanc Patron 4810: Prince Regent fountain pen – an homage to King George IV of Britain and the “Regency Period” of his era – has an estimate of $1,000-$1,200. The royal blue resin, 18kt gold-plated sterling filigree fountain pen is from a limited edition (1849/4810) and is still sealed in the original shrink-wrap and comes in a lacquered wood display box with booklet.An Aurora Carlo Goldoni sterling silver limited edition fountain pen honoring the commedia dell’arte author Carlo Goldoni is expected to change hands for $300-$500. The guilloched sterling silver pen with a gold-plated clip and band is styled after the classic Aurora Optima. It’s also from a limited edition (671/1793) and is presented in a wooden display box with a booklet.Other noteworthy fountain pens include a Waterman 18kt gold pen in a spiral pattern with an 18kt gold nib, 5½ inches in length (est. $400-$600); and a Montblanc Hemingway fountain pen featuring the Meisterstuck special edition, with brown and orange resin, gold-plated clip and rings and an 18kt gold nib (est. $800-$1,200). Dozens of other fine pens are also up for bid.In the numismatics category, a 1907 $10 Liberty Head Eagle gold U.S. coin, graded PCGS MS62, should find a new owner for $800-$1,000; while a 1932 $10 Indian Gold Eagle U.S. coin, graded in even slightly better condition at PCGS MS63, is expected to command $500-$700.Toy trains are hugely popular with collectors, and Lionel is the name they covet the most. One lot consisting of a Lionel 248 electric locomotive, three Lionel 529 passenger cars and the Lionel 530 observation car, circa 1920s-1930s, will be sold; as will a lot comprising of four Lionel Pullman passenger cars 2-529, 2-630, 629 and 603. Both lots are estimated to make $200-$400.There are also several lots of Lionel “Standard” gauge trains in the sale. These are some of the oldest trains made by Lionel, dating to between 1910 and 1919 – highly desired by collectors.Also from toys and trains, a Buddy L Express Line truck, 13 inches long, should hit $200-$400.In the watches and clocks category, a Louis Watch Company 14kt coin dial watch, featuring 17 jewels, a coin dial and manual wind, carries an estimate of $300-$500; and an Argent Jore Swiss enamel ladies’ watch, a .800 silver and pearl lapel watch marked on the inside, “Argent Jore, Senora S Co, Swiss, .800”, having a 10kt yellow gold attached pin, should fetch $200-$400.In addition to live and online bidding, absentee bids will be accepted at www.susanins.com . Previews will be held in the gallery February 14th, 17th, 18th and 19th, from 10 am to 4 pm Central time each day. Susanin’s gallery is conveniently located at 900 South Clinton Street in Chicago.Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers has been serving a global market of buyers and sellers since being established in 1993. After ten years in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart, Susanin’s relocated to a 40,000-square-foot building in the city’s emerging South Loop, at 900 South Clinton Street.Company founder Sean Susanin and his team have become internationally recognized by wealth managers, art consultants, dealers and collectors as an auction market leader in Chicago and around the world. The firm offers appraisal & estate services, a dedicated team of specialists, & discretion, when facilitating a private sale. Susanin’s hosts more than fifteen auctions per year.Auctions at Susanin’s feature American, English and Continental furniture, decorative arts, rugs and carpets, Asian arts, fine paintings, prints and sculptures, silver, fine jewelry and timepieces, couture and accessories, coins, ephemera, collectibles and more. Susanin’s provides genuine professional advisory through all areas of a client’s estate, appraisal or valuation service.Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. Whether looking to sell one piece, an entire collection, or to broker a private sale, you may call them at 312-832-9800; or, you can inquire by sending them an email, to info@susanins.com.To learn more about Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and The Collections Auction planned for Thursday, February 20th, please visit ww2.susanins.com. Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



