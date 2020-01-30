NFL Players Past and Present Kick-Off – “Victory 7v7” Project - SuperBowl Weekend in Miami, Fl

Soft Launch Party @ Kovens Conference Center, Miami, FL Boat Party Youth Football Camp

Past & present pro athletes from around the league come together to support the launch of Victory 7v7, a new non-profit organization by retired athletes.

Victory believes by placing successful people in their lives, their potential for success will increase.” — Owners

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current and former professional athletes from around the league will come together to support the launch of “Victory”, a new non-profit organization formed by co-owners and former NFL players, Byron Williams (UTA-Alum, Green Bay Packers and NY Giants), Charmeachealle Moore (Kansas State, LA Chargers), and Bo Blair (Boise State). Victory is set to introduce its leadership and mentor program, Victory 7v7, with a soft launch party in Miami, Florida, over the Super Bowl weekend. Victory’s passion for youth and the community implores the former players to help guide our future generations to strive for their pursuit of happiness. Victory believes “by placing successful people in their lives, their potential for success will increase”.Weekend Kick-Off – Exclusive Yacht RidesOn Friday, Victory will host a Yacht ride from the Miami Marina. Three boats, 3-times throughout the day will be filled with live music, networking free beverages, and celebrity guests. DJ’s will spin music with extra entertainment added through free drinks, celebrity guests and guest performances. Each Catamaran will take a beautiful scenic route for the riders to enjoy. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.Victory in the Communities – Free Youth Football Camp (ages 8-14)On Saturday, Victory will host, in partnership with the Florida & Georgia Youth Flag Football Association, its first free youth camp introducing “Victory 7v7” at the Ives Estates Park in Miami. Various NFL Players from past and present will be out participating, interacting with participating parents and children, and engaging the community to spread the word about Victory 7v7 and its powerful mission to preserve our youth leaders of tomorrow. The free camp will be located at the Ives Estates Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL 33179. Victory is inviting the community to come out and take part in this event for the kids. The camp will run from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and registration is required. Children of all ages and abilities are invited to join.Soft Launch Event – FIU Kovens Conference CenterFollowing the camp, on the campus of Florida International University in the Kovens Conference Center, located at 3000 NE 151st Street, Miami Victory will host an informative and fun soft launch party during the Player Networking Event. Victory will use this time to continue spreading the word as well as looking for sponsorships for the program. The soft launch party will be filled with vendors and collaborators such as the U.S. Pain Foundation, NFL clothing brands and Authors. There will be entertainment, delicious food by Absolutely Edibles, musical performances, and a silent auction displaying and auctioning footballs autographed by NFL Athletes.



