Canton Celebrates Men's Health in June

Men's Health Scores a Win in Home of NFL Hall of Fame

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA, January 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the Super Bowl, the City of Canton has issued a proclamation celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships. Canton, home to the NFL Hall of Fame, is one of the first cities to recognize June 2020 as Men’s Health Month.Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei’s proclamation can be found here: http://www.menshealthmonth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Canton-OH-2020.jpg The proclamation issued by the Mayor highlights the importance of this effort by including the statement that “all citizens of Canton, Ohio are encouraged to live a healthy lifestyle and to engage in preventative health care practices, which include a healthy diet, exercise, and regular medical checkups.”Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their well-being. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.Reports on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website. Proclamations from every state be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com Dr. Sal Giorgianni, Sr. Science Adviser for Men's Health Network, underscored the importance of this nationwide initiative saying, "The health of boys and men in any community are directly related to the overall health of that community.” Dr. Giorgianni also recognized the particular appropriateness of the Canton Mayor’s proclamation adding, “Acknowledging the important messages of Men's Health Month and supporting this celebration of the boys and men by the community that hosts the NFL Hall of Fame is a special honor."“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “Communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 19, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raise awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com ###



