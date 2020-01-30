Every Taycan becomes a unique vehicle in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur
Around 90 finishing options for the exterior and interior
Stuttgart
. The first all-electric sports car from
The
Exterior: Headlights with daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice Blue
For an even more dynamic look, three variants of the Sport Design package are available: they differ with respect to the inlays in the lower front apron, in the sill panels and in the side fins of the diffuser. Depending on the package, these are painted in the exterior colour or in Black (high-gloss) or are made of carbon.
The LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are available with a three-dimensional circuit board graphic in the headlight housing as well as daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice Blue from the
Sporty, high-quality atmosphere in the interior
The Carbon interior package is inspired by motor sports: large areas in the front and rear doors as well as trim elements on the sides of the centre console are finished in matt carbon. The accent package also offers a choice of contrasting colours in the interior, with the front and rear door trims painted in the exterior colour. The
About the
Added to this is a wide range of special colours and high-quality materials such as leather, carbon, aluminium and elegant wood finishes for interior elements. Even customer wishes that are not covered by the 600 order options in the customisation programme can be realised by
Besides the special customer cars, the
The consumption and CO2 emission values were calculated according to the new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The NEDC values derived from this must continue to be specified for the time being. These values cannot be compared with the values calculated on the basis of the previously used NEDC test.
Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT).
1/30/2020
