Every Taycan becomes a unique vehicle in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Around 90 finishing options for the exterior and interior

Stuttgart . The first all-electric sports car from Porsche can be painstakingly hand-finished with high-quality components and special equipment packages for the exterior and interior to achieve an even higher degree of personalisation. The highlights among the 90 exclusive options offered by the company’s own manufactory in Zuffenhausen include the Sport Design package in three variants and 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with carbon aeroblades. The LED matrix headlights with elements in Glacier Ice Blue are particularly eye-catching.

The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen has extended its capacities to coincide with the launch of the Taycan : the factory space was expanded by a third to 2,000 square metres and four new lifting platform workstations were added. 150 square metres of storage space was also created and the vehicle logistics were optimised with a direct connection to the finished vehicle loading facility. The team has also grown with the additional vehicle finishing experts.

Exterior: Headlights with daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice Blue For an even more dynamic look, three variants of the Sport Design package are available: they differ with respect to the inlays in the lower front apron, in the sill panels and in the side fins of the diffuser. Depending on the package, these are painted in the exterior colour or in Black (high-gloss) or are made of carbon. The LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are available with a three-dimensional circuit board graphic in the headlight housing as well as daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice Blue from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with aeroblades made from forged and milled carbon combine excellent aerodynamics with lightweight construction: The weight reduction per wheel set is more than three kilograms compared with a similar wheel variant.

Sporty, high-quality atmosphere in the interior The Carbon interior package is inspired by motor sports: large areas in the front and rear doors as well as trim elements on the sides of the centre console are finished in matt carbon. The accent package also offers a choice of contrasting colours in the interior, with the front and rear door trims painted in the exterior colour. The Taycan ’s sporty character is accentuated by the seat belts available in the colours Graphite Blue, Truffle Brown, Lime Beige, Crayon, Blackberry, Meranti Brown, Slate Grey and Bordeaux Red.

About the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur The customisation of production vehicles is the core competence of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It relies on the interaction between perfect craftsmanship and technology to create highly personalised customer vehicles. The more than 30 Manufaktur employees have access to an extremely wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior. On the exterior, the lighting, wheels as well as engine and drivetrain can all be personalised.

Added to this is a wide range of special colours and high-quality materials such as leather, carbon, aluminium and elegant wood finishes for interior elements. Even customer wishes that are not covered by the 600 order options in the customisation programme can be realised by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for selected models. The requirements for quality, technology, road safety and full compliance with international laws are all met.

Besides the special customer cars, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also manufactures limited production runs, such as the recent 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The Manufaktur has specialised in personalisation ex works since 1986. The sports car tradition is stylishly transported into the future for upcoming models, with an authentic reference to Porsche history and great attention to detail. As part of the Heritage Design strategy, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur works together with the Style Porsche design department on designing exceptional vehicle concepts which combine the footsteps of history with the contemporary cars of today. The objective is to give exclusive sports cars the finishing touch using contemporary interpretations of design elements from past icons from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

