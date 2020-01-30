Cricket Media Wins 9 Gold Awards in 2020 Parents’ Choice Awards

All 9 children’s magazines receive top honors

MCLEAN, VA, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, a global education media company, announced that all 9 of its magazines for toddlers through teens received gold medals in the 2020 Parents’ Choice Awards. Founded in 1978, the Parents’ Choice Awards is the nation's oldest nonprofit program created to recognize quality in children's media. Cricket Media continues to be the most-awarded children’s publisher, having received over 170 Parents’ Choice Awards over the years.

The product evaluation process for the Parents’ Choice awards is focused on evaluating educational value; benefits to a child’s social and emotional growth and well-being; and developmentally appropriate content, design, and function.

Judges praised all nine “outstanding, age-appropriate literary and science magazines” as “venerable-but-ever-fresh” and “thought-provoking and entertaining. Terrific stuff.” Judges also commended Cricket Media publications for “diverse, fun, and thoughtful content” by “accomplished, and often celebrated, authors and illustrators.” To read reviews of all award-winning children’s publications, please visit https://www.parentschoice.org/product-category/magazines/.

“We are honored to once again receive top honors from the Parents’ Choice Awards for all 9 of our children’s publications,” says Nina Zolt, founder of Cricket Media. “It inspires us to continuing creating engaging, high-quality content for children of all ages, everywhere.”

Cricket Media’s family of physical/digital magazines are designed for children pre-school through age 14, and the reading leveled content covers a range of standards-aligned topics, including science, history, literature and culture. Parents’ Choice Gold Award winners include BABYBUG (ages 0-3), LADYBUG (ages 3-6), CLICK (ages 3-6), SPIDER (ages 6-9), ASK (ages 6-9), CRICKET (ages 9-14), MUSE (ages 9-14), COBBLESTONE (ages 9-14), and FACES (ages 9-14).

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media, Inc. is a global education company providing award-winning content and safe and secure collaborative learning networks. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories to fulfill its mission to engage, enlighten and educate children everywhere. Learn more at www.CricketMedia.com.



