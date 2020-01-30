CTM Media Group Announces Winners of the 2019 Annual “Best Brochure Awards”

Stan Hywet Receiving the CTM 2019 Best Brochure Award

CTM, one of the largest distributors of visitor & tourism information in North America, has announced the winners of their annual Best Brochure Awards.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTM Media Group, one of the largest distributors of visitor and tourism information in North America, has just announced the winners of their 2019 Best Brochure Award contest.

The award recognizes excellence in brochure design and highlights various tourism attractions, restaurants, museums and experiences. Factors for the award selection committee include brochure headline, visual appeal, composition, construction and overall content messaging.

The award-winners were selected among 3,000+ tourism brochures in over 40 cities across North America. Each market’s winning brochure represents excellence in their ability to maximize customer interaction through powerful and engaging design.

CTM has 19,000+ locations across the US & Canada reaching 300 million visitors every year through an unparalleled distribution network that includes attractions, visitor centers, airports, retail destinations and hotel lobbies. CTM’s partnerships with more than 100 local convention and visitors bureaus as well as destination marketing organizations allows them to create greater awareness of and support for local businesses via distribution of local print, publications, and digital products and programs.

Steven Guerrini, Vice President of Sales at CTM adds, "It is with great pleasure that we congratulate the 2019 Best Brochure Award winners. All the winners have demonstrated that a brochure, beautifully and effectively designed for maximum exposure and pick-up rate, is unparalleled in-market awareness.”

2019 Best Brochure Award Winners by Region:

New York City Regional Best Brochure Award Winners:

KGB ESPIONAGE MUSEUM, NYC

MOULIN ROUGE, NYC



New England Regional Best Brochure Award Winners:

DISCOVERY MUSEUM, CT

R1 INDOOR KARTING, CT

FIELDS OF FIRE ADVENTURE PARK, CT

PORTLAND PADDLE, ME

WHALING MUSEUM, MA

HALF AXE, MA

HISTORIC BOSTON CRIME TOURS, MA

DARTMOUTH SKIWAY, NH

VINS NATURE CENTER, VT



Mid-Atlantic Regional Best Brochure Award Winners:

YARDS BREWING COMPANY, PA

ADVENTURE AQUARIUM, PA

HERSHEYS CHOCOLATE WORLD, PA

INTERNATIONAL SPY MUSEUM, DC

SANDUSKY SEGWAVE, OH

STAN HYWET HALL AND GARDENS, OH

TIS THE SEASON, OH

KENNYWOOD, OH

DETROIT HISTORICAL MUSEUM, MI



Midwest Regional Best Brochure Award Winners:

SAFEHOUSE CHICAGO, IL

LANTERN FESTIVAL AT THE RACINE ZOO, IL

CRAYOLA EXPERIENCE AT MALL OF AMERICA, MN

THE DURHAM MUSEUM, KC

WONDERSCOPE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM, KC

CHEROKEE LEMP SPECIAL BUSINESS DISTRICT, MO

Southeast Regional Best Brochure Awards

JUNGLE ISLAND, FL

STANIEL AIR, FL

WATER TAXI, FL

BLUE RIDGE SCENIC RAILWAY, GA



Ontario Regional Best Brochure Award Winners:

ADVENTURE BAY FAMILY WATERPARK, ON

TREETOP TREKKING, ON

CLIFTON HILL RESORTS, NIAGARA

SKYLON TOWER, NIAGARA

WET ‘N’ WILD TORONTO, TO

ROYAL ONTARIO MUSEUM, TO



About CTM Media Group:

CTM Media Group has been helping visitors, tourists and out-of-town guests choose their own adventures since 1983. CTM is one of the largest distributors of visitor and tourism information in North America with 19,000+ locations across the US & Canada including attractions, visitor centers, airports, retail destinations and hotel lobbies. As the industry leader in connecting visitors and tourists with experiences, CTM puts you on the visitor’s radar and in their hands at the exact moment they are deciding what to do next.



