Six Charts Explain South Africa's Inequality

Gardeners tending the lawn at the seat of government in the capital Pretoria. The authorities have used different tools to tackle stubborn levels of inequality (photo: Gero Breloer/picture-alliance/dpa/Newscom)

January 30, 2020

South Africa suffers among the highest levels of inequality in the world when measured by the commonly used Gini index. Inequality manifests itself through a skewed income distribution, unequal access to opportunities, and regional disparities. Low growth and rising unemployment have contributed to the persistence of inequality.

The South African government has used different tools to tackle the stubborn levels of inequality that have plagued the country, including through progressive fiscal redistribution.

Efforts to reduce inequality have focused on higher social spending, targeted government transfers, and affirmative action to diversify wealth ownership and promote entrepreneurship among the previously marginalized. These measures need to be complemented with reforms that promote private investment, jobs, and inclusive growth.

Here are six charts that tell the story of South Africa's inequality: