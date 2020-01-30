My Roof Rated the best Plano Roofing Company and General Contractor

Plano Roofing

Reinstating homes affected by a violent storm

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storm restoration company, My Roof has today been rated the finest Plano roofer . This rating was determined by votes garnered from customers all over Plano and North Texas. In addition, they have been the most preferred Roofing company for the past few years.“When we first started My Roof, we made it a priority that we will provide outstanding solutions to anyone who buys our services. Since then till presently we have upheld that priority. This rating will serve as a morale booster. It will stimulate us to deliver even more superior services. In conclusion, we are saying a big thank you to our wonderful customers who have voted for us. We will never fail them,” notes Robert CEO of My Roof.Unsurpassed roofing Plano TX , My Roof is the most credible Plano Roofing Company. They are authorized by various producers and covered over and ahead of their qualification to deliver durable results.My Roof accepts any job without minding the diverse trades associated with it. This is because they are a storm restoration company. They take care of roof(residential and commercial roofing), windows, skylights, screens, A/C, carpet, flooring, shutters, painting, gutters, gutter guards, siding, chimney, miscellaneous items, sliding gates, garage doors, driveways, pool decks, new fences, and fence staining.“I have nothing but good things to say about Robert and his crew! They were professional, did a great job replacing our roof, and easily accommodated our request to replace most of the roof wooden panels in the middle of the job in a very timely manner. The cleanup was spotless, I did not find a single nail or piece of single nail or piece of shingle on our property after they were gone. I absolutely recommend My Roof to anyone! Notes Luigi Infanti.My Roof holds all customers in high esteem. They rank all jobs, regardless of the proportion. Incredibly skilled general contractors and managers are given the projects. And they take care of the repairs exceptionally.About My RoofAs a storm restoration company, My Roof does a lot more than repair homes; they communicate with customers and their insurance adjuster as needed, to ensure that any issues or changes in the work scope are promptly addressed and taken care of. When customers need them, a team of highly trained general contractors, installers, emergency technicians, and engineers are ready to help.

Ariel Shot of My Roof in Action



