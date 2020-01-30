The Subtle Benefits of Relationship & Intimacy Coaching

AKIA Philosophy

Empower the Self with Conscious Emotional Intelligence

Relationship & Intimacy Coaching is a deep, delicate, honest and trusting alliance between two or more people, aiming for the empowerment of the client.” — Zsa Zsa Tudos AKIA Philosophy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a point in people’s life when they desire a permanent relationship with another human being. However, the live happily ever after imposes a lot of work and constant attention to those who wish to succeed.

As with every issue related to earthlings, we need to go back into the recent past, to the beginning of time. I am not talking about the birth of humanity but that of the two persons involved in the decision making. Although we tempt to forget, the chosen person existed prior to locking eyes with us and the aftermath of experiences, learnings and life issues is transported into the new arrangement of the relationship. These individual expectations, unique understandings, and desires are waiting for their turns to weigh in when opportunity demands. Coaching comes handy when these feelings, ideas, and desires entangle under the stress of living.

It is also greatly beneficial to realise that, the conscious coupling cannot be learned from parents and doesn’t come intuitively. Outside forces are needed to see and understand the unique situations and questions created by two individuals.

The circle of friends and family is made of people too, and like all of us, they tempt to look after the interest of no1, the Self, even if it is sub-conscious. This situation creates the biggest challenge yet to a relationship. For all the wrong reasons society is also pushing you to stay close to the nest. However, the ability to balance two families is not a forte many of us possess.

Studies and observations prove that the majority of relationships are facing trouble due to outside forces that constantly test the union.

There are two more major concerns in a relationship. One is sexuality and the other is children. Interesting to observe that the second is the tangible result of the first however, they have been deliberately separated and placed on the opposite holders of the scale. The first needs to work, for it can hold the key to the union, while the latter can totally ruin the togetherness. It is widely ignored that with a child a stranger gains permanent voting in the newly created family.

Through coaching, it becomes clear that the actual trust and respect in a romantic relationship lies in the approach to sexuality. Couples need to realise that the bedroom is the primary peacemaking place, comes before the secondary, the kitchen.

Relationship & Intimacy Coaching is a deep, delicate, honest and trusting alliance between two or more people, aiming for the empowerment of the client. It is a true challenge for clients and coaches equally.

Being a coach is a fascinating and complex profession that cannot be acquired by any course alone. It needs intelligence, experience, information and wisdom, a delicate understanding of the senses and energies. It is the capability to connect the clients with their inner wealth and make it accessible for them.

Although the money-making machinery strictly separates coaching from therapeutic activities, they are very much related. A good coach is also a prominent therapist. Without understanding the obstacles, they cannot be removed.

Should you want to learn more about Relationship & Intimacy Coaching, visit here.

Have a wonderful life!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.