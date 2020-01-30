Girl Scouts Paint for a Cause at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Petrina Sharp, freelance artist, taught Girl Scout Troop 32827 basic principals of painting in an art workshop sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. The Scouts created the paintings to sell them at a charitable art exhibition benefiting a group home.

Girl Scouts Troop 32827 creates paintings at a workshop sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to sell for the benefit of a local group home.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making a change with a stroke of the brush, Girl Scout Troop 32827 created one-of-a-kind paintings at an art workshop sponsored by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center on January 26th. The Troop intends to use the paintings for a charitable art exhibit wherein all proceeds will benefit a group home in their community.

The workshop was by freelance artist, Petrina Sharp. Sharp has 15 years of experience working with paint and also assembles custom-made mosaics. She creates art for interior decorators and custom home builders to incorporate into their designs. Several of her art pieces are installed in the Ritz Carlton Hotel of Santa Barbara as well as Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s former residence in Phoenix Arizona, a nationally registered landmark.

Sharp kicked-off the workshop by introducing the Scouts to basic principles in painting such as the Rule of Thirds to aid in composition as well as the color wheel and shading.

“I believe that art is its own language. It’s a communication from the artist’s work to create the viewer’s emotional experience.” said Sharp

Guided by Sharp along the way, each Scout was given their own supplies and put their newfound knowledge to use, creating their own unique paintings for the ensuing hours.

Nadia Sheikh, adult leader of Troop 32827, said, “This was such a wonderful experience for me and the girls. I couldn’t believe how much fun the girls were having. Thank you [CCV Center] again so much for everything that you do for our troop. It means a lot to all the girls to be able to do something like this!”

The CCV Center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by supporting the growth of groups like the Girl Scouts.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 27 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.