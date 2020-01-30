Choose Love Awareness Month in February Celebrates the Choose Love Formula

Scarlett Lewis with son Jesse Lewis Choose Love Formula on display at a school created by students www.ChooseLoveMovement.org

Each week in February will focus on a pillar of the Choose Love Formula: Courage, Forgiveness, Gratitude, and Compassion-in-Action.

SANDY HOOK, CT, US, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement™, honoring first-grade victim of the Sandy Hook shooting, announced today the 6th Annual Choose Love Awareness Month during February, 2020. The Choose Love Awareness Month will celebrate the Choose Love Formula: Courage + Forgiveness + Gratitude + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love.

The Choose Love Formula will be the center of the celebration with each week in February focusing on a pillar of the formula: Courage, Forgiveness, Gratitude, and Compassion-in-Action. Tips on how to incorporate the Choose Love Formula into daily life will be posted on the Choose Love social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. This is a call-to-action for every person to Be Part of the Solution and help raise awareness by following the Choose Love social media accounts and sharing with their networks.

The Choose Love Programs are no cost, lifespan, next-generation social and emotional learning programs. It teaches children and adults how to choose love in any circumstance and helps them become connected, resilient, and empowered individuals. These skills, tools and attitudes have been proven through decades of scientific research to be the best way to ensure a healthy, meaningful and purpose-filled life. Choose Love programs are in all 50 states and have been downloaded in 90 countries. This movement to choose love has spread by word of mouth and is indicative of the need for this type of learning and our 'Choose Love' message.

Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program™, is an Infant, Toddler, and Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum teaching children core competencies and skills, beyond academics, that can help them thrive physically, mentally and emotionally. When students have a comprehensive social and emotional learning program as part of their instruction, you can expect them to have:

• Academic Success

• Positive Social Behavior

• Fewer Conduct Problems

• Less Emotional Distress



Ways to take part in Choose Love Awareness Month:

Choose Love Formula Contest

Your class, school or community can be a part of this special initiative this month by sharing how YOU practice the choose love formula. Submit a picture of you or your group with the Choose Love Formula in a fun and creative way. Maybe start a big poster as a class, decorate journals with the 4 character values on them, or even decorate shirts! The possibilities are endless. Select pictures will be shared on the Choose Love Movement’s social media channels and winners will receive Choose Love kits with Choose Love Formula merchandise! Entry deadline is February 29, 2020. Enter online.



Download Toolkit

A free toolkit is available for download providing fun and easy projects to help celebrate Choose Love Awareness Month.

• NEW! Choose Love Journal Prompts

• Certificate of Participation

• Choose Love February Calendar

• Caught Choosing Love Coupon

• Bookmark template

• And more.



Become a Choose Love Advocate

Be Part of the Solution to the issues we are facing in our schools and society by Choosing Love and making sure our schools have social and emotional learning.

• Become a Choose Love Advocate and reach out to educators, school administrators and community leaders to make them aware of the Choose Love Enrichment Program. Download Advocate toolkit at https://www.jesselewischooselove.org/celebrate-choose-love-awareness-month.

• Help spread awareness through your social media channels. Join our Choose Love Promoter Hub on Facebook and get the latest information, events, and promotions to share. https://www.facebook.com/groups/ChooseLovePromoterHub/



Connecticut has proclaimed February, 2020 as Choose Love Awareness Month, a Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement initiative, to celebrate and promote the benefits of social and emotional learning with a call to action for educators, students, families and communities across the country.

“We are empowering students, families and communities across the country with the Choose Love message and the idea that you can’t always choose what happens to you, but you can always choose how you respond and you can respond by Choosing Love. We want to highlight and celebrate all of the ways that students are Choosing Love and in doing so, creating a ripple effect that is making a difference in their lives and the lives of others,” stated Scarlett Lewis, Chief Movement Officer of the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

For more information, please visit www.JesseLewisChooseLove.org.



About The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement

Jesse Lewis was a victim of the Sandy Hook tragedy whose action saved the lives of nine classmates. Jesse left behind a message on a household chalkboard, “Nurture, Healing, Love” that became the inspiration for his mother, Scarlett, to found the Choose Love Movement.

The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a commitment to reach students, educators and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple, yet profound formula for choosing love. Its signature program, the Choose Love Enrichment Program, is a no-cost infant/toddler through 12th grade curriculum that contains the simple universal teachings of courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion in action – the foundational concepts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). For more information, please visit www.jesselewischooselove.org. Also visit on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Choose Love At Home is a no-cost program based on the success of the Choose Love Enrichment Program teaching families how to Choose Love and help create a safer, more connected world.

Choose Love for Communities brings the Choose Love Formula and message beyond the classroom and enables local businesses and community organizations to help promote a more loving and peaceful community.

NEW! Champions Choose Love is a no-cost athletic-inspired SEL program is geared for athletic directors of schools and all types of athletic programs to bring SEL to youth and teen athletes. The program inspires sportsmanship, builds character and teaches vital life skills.



