THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020

One Minutes (5 per side) Rep. Khanna House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – No War Against Iran Act (Foreign Affairs) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Rep. Lee (CA) House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 550 – To repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Foreign Affairs) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.