CSC Motorcycles Announces New Electric Bicycle Lineup

FT750 brings formidable features at an economical price to the electric-bicycle market

I became frustrated when I was shopping for an electric-assist bicycle. After doing extensive research, I was able to build an e-bike that is the perfect balance of quality and value.” — Steve Seidner, CSC president

AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED_STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSC Motorcycles, renowned for its exceptional customer service, brings its smart sourcing and innovative delivery model to electric bicycles with the new FT750-26 and FT750-20. Both fat-tire bikes are specced out with quality components and desirable features that deliver unmatched value in the e-bike marketplace. Delivered to your door for only $1,688.“I became frustrated when I was shopping for an electric-assist bicycle, trying to sort through the cheap junk and the expensive stuff that costs more than our motorcycles,” explained Steve Seidner, CSC’s president. “After doing extensive research, I was able to source the exact componentry to build an e-bike that is the perfect balance of quality and value.”The FT750 is built around a lightweight aluminum chassis rather than heavier steel frames, and it uses a battery pack that fits integrally into the frame’s downtube for an ultra-clean appearance compared to the tacked-on battery of lesser competitors. The battery uses high-quality Samsung lithium cells to deliver 653 watt-hours of energy, enough to help power the bike for 25 to 40+ miles, depending on the amount of pedal assistance provided by its rider.The removable and lockable battery pack sends its energy to an intelligent brushless controller and then to a first-rate Bafang motor mounted in the rear-wheel hub that delivers a healthy 750 watts of power. Pedal-assist rates can be adjusted to five levels, while a thumb-operated throttle can power the FT750 to 20 mph (max speed for Class 2 electric bikes) without even pedaling. Adding pedal power can boost maximum speed above 25 mph.Like the Samsung battery, Bafang motor, and 6061 aluminum frame, the rest of the FT750’s components are also premium quality. Some bicycle brands use primitive cable-actuated brakes, while CSC chooses Shimano hydraulic brakes biting on huge 180mm stainless steel discs for superb control.The esteemed Shimano brand is also found on the 7-speed Freewheel gear set and Tourney derailleur that provides adaptable gear ratios to tackle everything from steep hills to urban road speeds. The Shimano index shifter clearly displays which gear is selected. A dual-sided front sprocket guard ensures the chain remains on track even when ridden over rough terrain.Rider comfort is aided by a front suspension with 3.94 inches (100mm) of bump-absorbing travel, able to be fine-tuned with 8 levels of damping adjustment plus a lockout setting, as well as spring-preload adjustability. Fat Kenda Juggernaut tires look brawny and provide additional bump absorption.Lightweight aluminum is also used for key components such as the pedals and crank, wheel rims, and tapered handlebar. Instrumentation is via a 2.6 x 3.8-inch LCD display that monitors speed, pedal-assist rate, battery charge, trip information and even ambient temperature.Thoughtful convenience and safety items are part of the FT750 package. LED headlights and taillights enhance rider conspicuity, as does a handlebar-mounted bell. A handy USB port is provided to power electronic devices, and a water bottle holder enables riders to stay hydrated. A protective cage is fitted over the derailleur to prevent drivetrain damage, and frame tabs are ready to mount rear fenders or racks.“If we compare the FT750 to (other mid-range) e-bikes, the value quickly becomes obvious,” said electric-bike guru Micah Toll on Electrek. “For an extra $188, you get an integrated (hidden) battery, faster top speed, higher-end Shimano bicycle components, hydraulic disc brakes, larger brake rotors, better quality suspension fork, and other smaller improvements in terms of parts quality.”In addition to the FT750-26, CSC offers a version with 20-inch wheels (FT750-20) that reduces the step-over and seat heights but retains all of the features of its bigger brother. CSC’s electric bicycle lineup will be growing in the coming months, and a range of convenience and comfort accessories will soon follow.The FT750’s modest $1,688 price is due to CSC’s innovative business model of selling direct to consumers, and the price includes free shipping anywhere in the contiguous 48 U.S. states. CSC’s bikes include a 12-month warranty backed by a company dedicated to outstanding customer service.The FT750s are available in Gloss White or Matte Black and are simply ordered via CSC-ebikes.com.CSC Electric Bicycles uses a direct path to market to maximize cost efficiencies, bringing high-quality vehicles to customers at an economical price. CSC is renowned for exceptional customer service, and our products are supported with a one-year warranty.CSC FT750-26/20 SpecificationsFrame 6061 aluminum alloy, high-step typeFrame Size 18 inches (15 inches for FT750-20)Max Capacity 330 pounds (264 pounds for FT750-20)Motor 750-watt Bafang geared hubMotor Torque 37 lb-ft (50 Newton meters)Pedal Assistance Five assist levels, 1:1 cadence pedal assistanceInitiating mode Pedal-assist and thumb throttleBattery Samsung 18650 35E 3500mAH, lithium NCA (LiNiCoAlO2)Battery Specs 48 volts, 13.6 amp-hours, 652.8 watt-hoursBattery Weight 6.56 pounds (2.98kg)Range 25 to 45+ miles (dependent on usage)Controller Intelligent brushless 48V750WCharger 54.6V2A 100-240V inputCharging time 6-8 hoursMax speed 25-28 mph (40-45km/h)Front fork Aluminum alloy, gold-anodized tubesFront suspension 3.94 inches (100mm) of travel, 8 levels of damping adjustment plus lockout, preload adjustableBrakes F/R Shimano Acera M390 hydraulic, twin-opposed-piston calipersBrake rotors F/R 7.1-inch (180mm) stainless steel discsGearing Shimano 7-speed (14- to 28-tooth range), Shimano Tourney derailleurHandlebar Tapered 6061 aluminum alloyInstruments LCD display (2.6 x 3.8-inch), battery charge, speedometer, odometer, single and total tripmeters, temperature, max speed, average speed, battery voltage, PAS levelCrank Aluminum alloy, 170mm length, 42 toothPedal Aluminum alloy pedal (black)Headlight LED, 3-watt, with USB charger portTail light LED, 3-wattWheels 26-inch double-wall aluminum alloy, stainless steel 12-gauge spokesTires Kenda Juggernaut Sport, 26 x 4 inchesSeat Ergonomic saddle with drop-channelStand-over Height 29.5 inches (24.4 inches on FT750-20)Seat Height 35.0 to 45.7 inches (33.9 to 39.4 inches on FT750-20)Curb Weight 61.6 pounds (55.1 pounds for FT750-20)Frame Colors Matte Black with Green graphics or Gloss White with Black graphicsWarranty 12 months

