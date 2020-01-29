There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,287 in the last 365 days.

Chevron Increases Quarterly Dividend More Than 8 Percent

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents ($1.29) per share, an increase of ten cents ($0.10) per share or 8.4 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 18, 2020.

This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2020 the 33rd consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout.

