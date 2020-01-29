Republic of Nauru : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Nauru

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

January 29, 2020

Nauru is at a point of transition, given the continued decline in both phosphate mining and activity associated with the Regional Processing Centre (RPC) for refugees and asylum seekers. Nauru remains vulnerable to climate change and has a narrow economic base and limited capacity. Development challenges are increased by unavailability of land and high incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). This is the second Article IV Consultation since Nauru became the 189th Fund member in April 2016.