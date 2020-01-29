The World's First Website with Zero Words Has Launched

Tal exploring the mountains of China Here is a photo Tal took of Singapore featured in the experience. Literally Zero Words Logo

A digital experience that uses only emojis, flags, and maps to navigate photography of 29 countries. Fueled by passion to challenge linguistic bias online.

My aim is for anyone, regardless of language, to have an equal experience on Literally Zero Words, even if they only speak Hungarian, Mongolian, or Swahili!” — Tal Braiman

TORONTO, CANADA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Literally Zero Words is an interactive experience with zero words. The minimalist website contains only emojis, flags, and interactive maps to navigate an experience to display the natural beauty of landscapes, as well as architecture and cities founds in various parts of the world. Literally Zero Words is a project of Tal Braiman, a Canadian travel photographer, who has visited over 40 countries in the last three years.At launch, the experience features 38 regions within 29 different countries around Europe, Asia, and North America. The experience will expand alongside Tal’s travel, and new content will be added as his travels take him there. This year the experience will add Sri Lanka, Georgia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Bosnia, and more countries.Tal explained that Literally Zero Words is an experiment that he created with his photo collection to explore new ways of displaying information and art without relying on language. The dominance of English on the internet makes it difficult for non-English speakers to access the same information, and his passion is to create a project that is accessible by anybody regardless of language, breaking through linguistic barriers.Tal says "I’m very excited about this project that aims to remove linguistic bias on the internet and break through linguistic barriers. My aim is for anyone, regardless of language, to have an equal experience on Literally Zero Words, even if they only speak Hungarian, Mongolian, or Swahili. Visitors can explore different galleries and in the process they might see a new flag, discover a new country, or see their hometown in great beauty.”A goal of this experience is to spark curiosity, so one might click on random flags and guess what they are using photos in the galleries. If they want to make it easier, they can look at the name of the tab, or URL link. That will display the English name of the country, city, and/or category of the gallery. The map also gives you an idea of which where the country is located in it's continent, or which region is featured within the country.Photos are worth a thousand words, and Literally Zero Words is a platform that amplifies the words that the photographs are saying. This project is the manifestation of the world through Tal’s lens. All of the photos featured on the experience are taken by Tal himself.In the process of creating this experience, Tal learned a great amount about UX, and how people's environment might changed their interpretation of emojis. He blogs about what he has learned on his personal blog , and will research deeper into which emojis best represent regions around the world. He also has additional information about the experience, including the frequently asked questions on his personal blog.As of January 30th 2020, the three most popular galleries are Latvia, Vietnam, and Russia. The top location of traffic comes from United States (25.2%), Latvia (17.6%), Vietnam (6.59%), United Kingdom (5.05%) and Croatia (4.25%).Due to the nature of the experience, having no words breaks many of the implied rules of SEO to rank on Google. The website, however, is currently in the number one position for the search term "Literally Zero Words" on Google, which surprised Tal since he did not expect to rank on search engines with this project. The project is breaking through linguistic norms, UX guidelines, and SEO recommendations to pave the path for a new kind of experience on the internet.Tal would be happy to give an interview with any publication or media contact that is interested in featuring the experience, and provide any additional information requested regarding himself, his travels, or the experience. He speaks English, Russian, conversational French, and basic Hebrew. He is travelling around the world, constantly changing locations, but mostly travels through Asia and Europe.About Tal BraimanTal Braiman is a photographer and globetrotter. His passion for photography and meeting new people have inspired him to travel the world and visit over 40 countries His passion includes maps, flags, photography, travel, and breaking through linguistic barriers. Literally Zero Words is where all of his passions converge.To enter the experience, please visit https://www.literallyzerowords.com/ To learn more about the experience , please visit https://www.talbraiman.com/post/literally-zero-words-a-digital-art-project



