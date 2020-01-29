NIXALITE OF AMERICA CELEBRATES 70th ANNIVERSARY

Nixalit's New 70th Logo Nixalite Premium Bird Spikes Nixalite ads from the 1950's

Providing effective and humane pest bird and wildlife control products since 1950

We are extremely proud to continue and grow the Nixalite Heritage.” — Jon & Cory Gellerstedt Brothers and Co-Presidents of Nixalite

EAST MOLINE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year 2020 marks the 70th anniversary for Nixalite of America Inc, a privately held family-owned and operated business.In 1950 the Nixalite Company manufactured and patented the world’s first bird spike originally called Nixalite Porcupine Wire. It did not take long for people to realize the true potential and benefits that these prickly stainless steel spikes had to offer. Businesses and consumers alike were soon using Nixalite to humanely rid pest birds from their buildings, homes, and property.Seventy years and Four generations later, Nixalite of America Inc is still hard at work manufacturing and supplying the world with an extensive line of pest, bird, and wildlife control products. To learn more about Nixalite’s impressive seventy-year history click here: Nixalite Turns 70 For more information, or to receive your FREE Nixalite product catalog, please call 800-624-1189 or visit: www.nixalite.com

