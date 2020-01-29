NIXALITE OF AMERICA CELEBRATES 70th ANNIVERSARY
Providing effective and humane pest bird and wildlife control products since 1950
In 1950 the Nixalite Company manufactured and patented the world’s first bird spike originally called Nixalite Porcupine Wire. It did not take long for people to realize the true potential and benefits that these prickly stainless steel spikes had to offer. Businesses and consumers alike were soon using Nixalite to humanely rid pest birds from their buildings, homes, and property.
Seventy years and Four generations later, Nixalite of America Inc is still hard at work manufacturing and supplying the world with an extensive line of pest, bird, and wildlife control products. To learn more about Nixalite’s impressive seventy-year history click here: Nixalite Turns 70
