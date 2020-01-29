Kenya : Technical Assistance Report-Monetary and Financial Statistics Mission (December 3-14, 2018)

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

January 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

A monetary and financial statistics (MFS) technical assistance (TA) mission visited Nairobi, Kenya, during December 3–14, 2018.1 The main objectives of the mission were to work with staff of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to (i) review the implementation of the recommendations made by the MFS mission in January 2017; (ii) review the expanded coverage of the standardized report form for other depository corporations (SRF 2SR) including savings and credit cooperatives (SACCOs), microfinance banks (MFBs), and money market funds (MMFs); (iii) review the standardized report form for other financial corporations (SRF 4SR) comprising insurance companies and pension funds; (iv) review the adequacy of the available data for the remaining institutions in the other financial corporations (OFCs) subsector and adaptation of reporting forms to allow the expansion of the coverage of SRF 4SR; and (v) provide three-day training on the compilation of MFS for staff of the CBK and other financial sector regulatory authorities. In collaboration with staff of the CBK, the mission delivered these objectives and agreed with the authorities on an action plan to improve MFS in Kenya. The improvement of MFS contributes to enhancement of policy analysis and decision-making by the CBK.