The Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market is expected to grow by $ 6.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the global wind turbine rotor blade market and it is poised to grow by $ 6. 09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Our reports on wind turbine rotor blade market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by decreasing LCOE of wind energy. In addition, rising number of offshore wind farm installations is anticipated to boost the growth of the wind turbine rotor blade market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global wind turbine rotor blade market is segmented as below:

Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



Material

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for wind turbine rotor blade market growth

This study identifies rising number of offshore wind farm installations as the prime reasons driving the wind turbine rotor blade market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in wind turbine rotor blade market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wind turbine rotor blade market, including some of the vendors such as Acciona SA, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinoma Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Tecsis Tecnologia e Sistemas Avancados SA, TPI Composites Inc., Vestas Wind System AS and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





