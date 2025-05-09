Fireweed Upsizes Financing to $60 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF), is pleased to announce that, due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with Ventum Financial Corp. as co-lead agent and bookrunner, alongside Haywood Securities Inc., as co-lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, to increase the Company’s previously announced brokered and non-brokered financing from $45 million to up to $60 million. See press release of the Company dated May 8, 2025.

Pursuant to the amended terms of the financing, the brokered private placement (“Brokered Offering”) will now consist of:

12,545,000 critical mineral charity flow-through common shares (“ CM FT Shares ”) of the Company at a price of $2.79 per CM FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $35,000,550.

”) of the Company at a price of $2.79 per CM FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $35,000,550. 4,281,000 non-critical mineral charity flow-through common shares (“NCM FT Shares”) of the Company at a price of $2.57 per NCM FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $11,002,170.

The Company has also decided to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement (“Non-Brokered Offering”) which will now consist of:

7,777,800 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $1.80 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14,000,040.



In all other respects, the terms of the Brokered Offering and Non-Brokered Offering remain as previously disclosed in the original press release of the Company related to the financing dated May 8, 2025, a copy of which is available on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com.

About Fireweed Metals Corp.

Fireweed is an exploration company focused on unlocking value in a new critical metals district located in Northern Canada. Fireweed is 100% owner of the Macpass District, a large and highly prospective 985 km2 land package. The Macpass District includes the Macpass zinc-lead-silver project and the Mactung tungsten project. A Lundin Group company, Fireweed is strongly positioned to create meaningful value.

Fireweed trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “FWZ”, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FWEDF”, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “M0G”.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

