Gazprom and Mytilineos discuss gas supplies
Release
A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mytilineos S.A., took place today in Moscow.
The parties discussed issues related to natural gas supplies.
Background
Mytilineos S.A. is one of Greece's leading industrial companies, with activities in such areas as metallurgy, energy, and EPC projects.
In 2017, Gazprom Export started to supply natural gas to Mytilineos S.A.
