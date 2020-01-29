TrueID emerges as the Key Biometric Identity Enabler

True ID Logo

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (US), INDIA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueID , a biometric technology based Identity Solutions company, today announced it is turning out to be a key biometric identity enabler with its ability to provide multifactor authentication of employees for corporates and cater to large scale identification needs of governments with respect to its citizens for entitlements.TrueID is one of the early innovators and adopters of multi-modal biometric devices algorithm and biographic search technologies. TrueID Identity platform is a robust, scalable, interoperable identification engine that is built on top of citizen’s/employee’s unique ID database.We at TrueID, have touched millions of lives globally by providing biometrics enabled smart cards to collect their monetary benefits from the Government in a most secured manner. TrueID can help put cutting edge technologies in biometrics to work for you in a smart way. TrueID offers Civil ID, Corporate ID, Mobile ID, Banking ID and Law Enforcement ID solutions in its portfolio. TrueID can also develop customized advanced biometric identity solution frameworks based on the requirement.Speaking on the occasion, Ch. Chandra Sekhar, Director at TrueID said, “We are the identity enables of tomorrow. We are ready for the future powered by biometrics and driven by identity. Based in India, we are the innovators of multiple biometric modalities solutions comprising face, fingerprint and Iris. We have showcased the miracles of biometrics in identity management for a wide range of applications in Government and Private Sectors.”About TrueID:We are the identity enablers of tomorrow. We are ready for the future powered by biometrics and driven by identity.TrueID specializes in making advanced biometric technologies work for human identification and authentication. We work as an extension of your own team in delivering complex biometric applications.



