Systems International and The ZEROS Technology Awareness Program

ZEROS Is Carbon Free Electricity and Carbon Capture For EOR and Sequestration - No Air Emissions and No Water Emissions

HIGHLANDS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highlands, Texas, January 29, 2020Systems International, Inc. (“Systems”) announced today it has authorized a program that will increase the awareness of the capabilities of the ZEROS System Technology (“ZEROS System” or “ZEROS”). The program includes introducing the ZEROS System to oil and gas companies, utility companies, energy and power consulting firms, policy firms, federal and state agencies and major investment banks. Steve Clark, President of Systems said, “The ZEROS System addresses many key problems in the transformations underway in the energy, power and carbon emission sectors. While designed to generate carbon free electricity from diverse fuel sources, the ZEROS System also captures CO2 for sequestration or EOR applications and produces 20 million gallons a day of quality distilled water.” The ZEROS System has been successfully deployed in many consulting assignments over more than a decade. ZEROS has also been successfully reviewed by among others, the University of Texas, Texas A & M, The Oak Ridge National Laboratory and The Los Alamos National Laboratory and Triencon Services, Inc. (“TSI”), a well known utility industry engineering and consulting firm.Tom Boyd, a principal of TSI Power Partners LLC said, “For over 15 years we have studied the ZEROS System. It has been validated in practice and our various research and computer models support the validation and verification of the capabilities of the ZEROS System.”Mr. Clark further noted, “the recent events at the Davos conference last week compelled the consideration of carbon capture technologies. The oil and gas industry needs CO2 for its business. In fact, the oil and gas industry is critical to the outlook for carbon capture in the U.S. We can provide CO2 for their use. The carbon capture capability also qualifies for the new section 45Q credits Mr. Boyd also emphasized that “low carbon electricity is an essential part of the world’s energy future; it can be part of the oil and gas industry’s transformation as well. “Systems has launched an information program with such policy centers-of -influence as the Carbon Capture Coalition, the Clean Air Task Force and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, among others. A road-show with selected investment banks begins next week. Systems has also selected a major consulting firm in Washington, D. C. to represent it in the awareness program effort, noting that Microsoft just announced it will invest $1billion in carbon reduction and removal technologies, Mr. Clark observed, “ZEROS is an established technology for our times and can be, while disruptive, contributory to solutions on many fronts, We need to be both pervasive and persuasive in our education and awareness efforts.”For more information see www.sysii.com www.zerosinc.com and www.stevelclark.com Please direct further inquiries to:Systems International, Inc.John Krieg | Media Coordinator | (210) 608-1387



