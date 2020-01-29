Eurostop achieves French fiscalisation certification for its retail POS software

Eurostop’s e-pos touch software meets stringent French fiscal laws, opening up opportunities for retailers looking to expand internationally

With this certification it means that Eurostop customers can trade in France knowing that their POS complies with French fiscal law.” — Jamsheed Patel, Senior Project Manager, Eurostop

LONDON, UK, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has achieved certification for its retail POS software, e-pos touch, to comply with French fiscalisation laws. As a result of the certification awarded by INFOCERT, the largest certification authority in Europe, retailers using Eurostop’s software will be able to trade in France and show the tax authorities that they comply with the French tax law. The new fiscal law, introduced in January 2018, was passed to prevent any fraud by data changing and software modification. Retailers operating in France must record all customer payments with compliant, certified POS software. Eurostop integrated its EPOS software with EFSTA (a leading fiscal software developer) middleware solution "Electronic Fiscal Registers" (EFR) to comply with the fiscal requirements.Meeting the NF525 certification guarantees that Eurostop’s EPOS solution complies with the law set out by the French Tax Authority (French Loi de finances). To operate in France, all financial and system related transactions have to be recorded and digitally signed, including sales and refunds. Retailers must be able to submit data to the Tax Authority on request in simple readable format. To achieve status as a certified software provider, Eurostop was required to provide user documentation in French, as well as detailed system and technical documentation (required in French or English).Consultant at INFOCERT said; “The certification requirements to meet French fiscalisation law are extremely rigorous and in my experience, only half of companies are successful in their first attempt. However, I could see from the outset that Eurostop’s high quality development methods and detailed supporting documentation would be advantageous and contributed to their successful accreditation.”Jamsheed Patel, Senior Project Manager at Eurostop said: “We are delighted that we achieved the certification so successfully after thorough and detailed development work. With this certification it means that our customers can trade in France knowing that their POS complies with French fiscal law. It opens up new opportunities with a feature that we can now offer to retailers who are looking to expand their market footprint, not only operating through multi-channels, but also internationally.”Eurostop’s solutions already meet fiscalisation requirements in a number of European countries, and are currently in use by Trespass in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.