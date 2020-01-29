L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 Cover Art Announced

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future Volume 36 releasing April 2020 Echo Chernik is the Coordinating Judge for the Illustrators of the Future Contest L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future

The L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 36 cover art was inspired by the most successful SF&F writing contest and illustration contest in the world.

The 'Uncertain Egg' is a piece about undiscovered potential. It's about hope, dreams, and the unknown.” — Echo Chernik

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned artist Echo Chernik has painted the cover art for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 releasing April 2020.Echo Chernik had wanted to create a cover for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future anthology because of what she had observed the Contests doing for aspiring artists and authors. In describing her art, Chernik stated, "The 'Uncertain Egg' is a piece about undiscovered potential. It's about hope, dreams, and the unknown." Regarding the impact of the Contests themselves, she went on, "The illustration is also about being supported, and encouraged—and given the wings to fly. L. Ron Hubbard dreamed of helping undiscovered talent soar and succeed, and we strive to continue that legacy by providing support, encouragement, publicity, and education to the burgeoning talent that is upcoming."The upcoming volume 36 also contains a short story by New York Times bestselling science fiction author and Writers of the Future Contest judge Jody Lynn Nye, entitled "The Phoenix's Peace" which was inspired by Chernik's cover art. She told us, "My story complements Echo's vision, in that the main character, a young priestess who, like our writers and illustrators, has to learn as she goes forward in her chosen career, making use of what she is given by those who have devoted their lives to the same art. She is able to face a crisis and rise beside the phoenix, thanks to mentors who help her nurture her own innate talent."Echo Chernik has more than twenty years of experience as a professional commercial artist in the advertising field, and five years as an instructor of graphics and digital illustration at Pratt Institute, Westchester Community College, Marymount Manhattan, and Skidmore CCI. She specializes in art nouveau-influenced poster design, advertisements, package design, and book covers. She has been an Illustrators of the Future judge since 2016.Writers of the Future is a contest initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 as a means of providing a helping hand to aspiring writers. Due to the immense success of the writing contest, a sister competition, Illustrators of the Future, was created.The annual Contests draw entrants from around the globe and are free to enter. Winners retain full rights to their work and each is given cash awards. Grand prize winners receive an additional $5,000. The Contest flies out all winners to Los Angeles for an expense-paid, week-long workshop of writing tips and how-to advice given by Contest judges and culminates in a black-tie gala awards event.For more information, go to www.writersofthefuture.com To preorder your copy, go to bit.ly/WOTF36.

Artist Echo Chernik describes how she conceived and created the cover art for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 36 releasing April 2020.



