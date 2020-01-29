First California 2-Year College Gets National Sports Approval

Community Christian College, Redlands, CA, receives NJCAA approval.

REDLANDS, CA, USA, January 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Christian College is the only California 2-Year College to gain provisional approval with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“This is an amazing opportunity for students at the 2-year level to participate in a national conference from here in California. What an amazing opportunity and time to be an athlete in California. We are now officially the Christian version of ‘Last Chance U.’”

Brian Carroll

President of cCc

If you are an athlete and want a chance to play at the national level, cCc is now building its rosters. cCc is offering football, men and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, men and woman’s basketball, cheer, track, cross-country, and wrestling. Contact Phil Mungin, Athletic Director, at 909.253.7707 or email to pmungin@cccollege.edu or check out the cCc website: www.cccollege.edu.

The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States with over 500 member schools in 42 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 25 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 47 national championship events and seven football bowl games. with over 500 member schools in 42 states.





