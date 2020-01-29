Hoyer Floor Remarks Calling on the Senate to Hold a Fair Impeachment Trial, Allow Witnesses to Be Heard

Click here to watch the video.

“This weekend, a draft of the upcoming book by President Trump's former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, was reported on by The New York Times. In that book, Ambassador Bolton, who was the National Security Advisor and Foreign Policy Advisor for President Donald Trump, Ambassador Bolton revealed additional evidence pertinent to the impeachment trial now under way in the Senate. There is strong and direct evidence that the President linked critical military aid to Ukraine, which it is reported so many of his advisors, including Mr. Bolton, could not understand that aid being withheld to our ally. And [Mr. Bolton] reveals that the President linked that critical military aid to Ukraine to the announcement of an investigation by President Zelensky, which was intended to benefit President Trump personally and politically. Ambassador Bolton's book further reveals this and confirms this and reveals that he was in the room – not a whistleblower, not somebody relying on hearsay – in the room with the President and heard him state clearly that the two were linked. Or said in another way, that there was a quid pro quo.”

“A great legislator and contemporary of our Founders, Edmund Burke, once said the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. This is a serious time in America. We will judge whether or not party is above principle; whether truth is trumped by see no evil, hear no evil, speak no truth. Madam Speaker, I implore the good men and women of the United States Senate, do not do nothing, which Edmund Burke said was the only thing necessary for evil to triumph. Do something that will secure your place in history, to be remembered for your courage, your honesty and honoring of your oath. Allow witnesses like Ambassador Bolton to be heard. Allow a fair and impartial trial.”