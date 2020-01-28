THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2020

One Minutes (15 per side) Suspension (1 bill) S. 3201 – Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act (Sen. Graham – Energy and Commerce) – Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act (Sen. Graham – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3621 – Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020 (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate and makes in order the following amendments: DeSaulnier Amendment Shalala Amendment Timmons Amendment Clay Amendment Steil Amendment Gottheimer Amendment Kildee Amendment King (IA) Amendment Sanchez Amendment Cohen Amendment #10 Cohen Amendment #11 Takano Amendment Brown Amendment Panetta Amendment



