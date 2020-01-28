AMCD Urges Senator McConnell Not to Take up Bill Limiting Trump’s Options on Iran

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy strongly opposes a bill introduced by Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) limiting President Trump ability to use military options against Iran. The bill was introduced during the hysteria over President Trump’s order to remove IRGC General Qassem Soleimani from the battlefield in Iraq. A similar bill passed in the House of Representatives despite the fact that Iran stood down after the initial confrontation and all their fears were for naught.

“This is not the time to weaken the President in his struggle to contain Iran,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “The President exhibited masterful control of the situation and is succeeding in isolating and weakening Iran. Now is not the time for our country to show division.”

Republican senators joining Democrats on this issue are: Susan Collins (R-Maine), Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.).

“Iran will exploit any divisions within the US,” said AMCD co-chair, John Hajjar. “The Democrats in Congress and those running for President are united in their desire to appease the mullahs. If they had their way, they would remove the sanctions Trump has imposed and crawl back to the Iran deal while begging the mullahs for forgiveness.”

“The only reason they want to limit President Trump on Iran is that his strategy is working,” added AMCD co-chair, Iranian-American, Hossein Khorram. “The Iran deal would essentially expire in 2025 anyway and then we’d be back where we started. President Trump is unwilling to kick the can down the road. He wants to make sure Iran never acquires nuclear weapons because he clearly understands what that would mean to America and the entire world.”

AMCD strongly condemns those Senators willing to side with Democrats and their appease-Iran-at-all-costs policy. We urge Senate Majority Leader McConnell to bury this ill-conceived legislation.



