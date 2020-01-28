Quality Career Pathways Medical Training Partnership

QCP accredited in Nebraska has graduated over 9,000 students and is now partnering with CHI Health a regional health network employing over 12,000 people.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Career Pathways (QCP), the premier accredited medical certification and medical training school in the state of Nebraska, announced that CHI Health has recently become a QCP Premier Partner. QCP will be working hand in hand with the CHI’s regional health network, who will be assisting QCP in the classrooms providing highly qualified and credentialed speakers during QCP’s medical training classes and assisting in the development of new classes and certifications.

“This is a real win for QCP as CHI’s medical personnel will be in our classrooms addressing real-life scenarios and presenting opportunities for our students. The partnership will help CHI who will be able to access, interact and speak with highly trained students that most likely will be looking for immediate employment after graduation,” said Denise Magill, the on-site owner of QCP.

QCP is headquartered in Omaha, NE, and in 2019 graduated a record of nearly 1300 students.

The training and certifications offered at QCP lead to the following medical designations:

• Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)

• Certified Medication Aide (CMA)

• Basic Life Support (BLS)

• Pediatric CNA (PEDS) (Developed with Children’s Hospital & Medical Center)

• Pharmacy Technician (PHARM) (Coming soon with the assistance of CHI Institute)

QCP was founded in 2011 and has graduated over 9,000 students from its medical programs. QCP training and certification programs are accredited by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

CHI Health is a regional health network with a unified mission: nurturing the healing ministry of the Church while creating healthier communities. Headquartered in Omaha, the combined organization consists of 14 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health facilities, more than 150 employed physician practice locations and more than 12,000 employees in Nebraska and southwestern Iowa.

CHI became QCP’s fifth Premier Partner in health care and health-related sectors which include:

• Children’s Hospital and Medical Center (Hospital and Medical Center)

• Comfort Keepers (In-Home Senior Care Services Company)

• Hillcrest Health Services (Aging Adult and rehabilitation services)

• Nebraska Medicine (Network of hospitals, medical clinics, and health care colleges)

To learn more about Quality Careers Pathways, medical training, or certification programs and their premier partnership program, contact QCP by phone at (402) 609-9583 or visit their website.



