Thornton Williams joins Torino Capital LLC as Head of Middle Office

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino Capital announces the addition of Thornton Williams as Head of Middle Office to its team starting in the first quarter of 2020.

Thornton has over 25 years of experience in capital markets – especially fixed-income government and corporate issues, financial services, and emerging markets.

Over the course of his career, Thornton has experience in monitoring TRACE reporting for fixed income transactions including analysis of anomalies, enhancing workflows and responding to regulatory inquiries. He has expertise in optimizing account opening and other support functions. He has enhanced trade processing workflows to improve automation.

Thornton holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.

According to Victor Sierra, Torino Capital’s CEO, Mr. Williams is a focused, detail-oriented and skilled professional. His experience will enhance our high-quality service and ensure accurate and timely reporting. Mr. Williams has proven ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.

The middle office serves as the translation layer between front office investment and back-office accounting systems. This frees the front office from having to trade in a particular account structure dictated by their accounting system while ensuring that the back office receives the data they require. Traditional middle office functions include position management, trade confirmation and settlements, corporate action processing, collateral management, cash and position reconciliation and maintaining the firm’s security master.

As managers have increasingly come to realize that there is value throughout their organizations, not just in portfolio management and the front office, focusing on improving middle-office functions has become conventional thinking. Seeking to capitalize middle office as a source of untapped value, some firms are adding to headcount and upgrading processes and procedures.

The industry trend toward expedited reconciliation is critical to reducing operational risk. Firms with trading desks across multiple time zones and geographies require fast and configurable reconciliation before “walking the book”. Exception-based reconciliation streamlines the end of the day close by flagging problematic positions quickly, letting the front office focus on resolving exceptions instead of manual reconciliation.

Conceptually, the front office is the client of the middle office, while the firm’s institutional investors are the clients of the back office. This can greatly impact priorities, budgets and the urgency with which technological transformation takes place.



