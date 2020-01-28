Tackling Inequality and Climate Change: A Youth’s Perspective

January 28, 2020

How can we address inequality in the 21st century? Start with climate change. (photo: iStock by Getty images/Si-Gal)

Inequality and climate change are two of the most pressing issues of our time, with repercussions likely to last long into the future. In this podcast, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath sits down with two young leaders to talk about how best to tackle these issues. Lyndsay Walsh (Trinity College, Dublin) and Tarik Gooptu (University of Oxford) are both students and both of a generation that is highly motivated to bridge income gaps and stop global warming. Walsh and Gooptu are the winners of an essay competition launched by Finance and Development Magazine. Their essays are published in the December 2019 issue.

Gita Gopinath is the Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF's Research Department.

Lyndsay Walsh is a graduate in natural sciences of Trinity College Dublin.

Tarik Gooptu is studying philosophy in economics at the University of Oxford.