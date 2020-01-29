AmerIKYP Launches InfoBuds™ Personal Podcast Audio Booklet Dynamic Audio-in-Print Marketing that Speaks for Itself

Pocket-sized and easy to use, InfoBuds™ Convenient, affordable, and a fun way for brands or messages to stand out and be heard. Infobuds are a marketing turn key solution.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Palm Beach and Las Vegas based AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC , a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and direct mail advertising and marketing solutions for top agencies and brands has introduced an industry first, Infobuds ™ Personal Podcast Audio Booklet with expandable content page.“InfoBuds™ represents a dynamic new dimension in digital Audio-in-Print marketing for businesses & brands across the globe, and is the ideal way to reach today’s busy consumer on-the-go with relevant print and audio messaging”, said product developer and company Managing Director, Rich Butler."We took the hugely popular Z-shape expandable business card format, which top businesses and brands have used for years, added high quality earbuds and digitally pre-recorded audio messaging, and InfoBuds™ was born” said Butler.“Audio marketing is set to have a huge comeback year in 2020 after slumping behind more exciting technologies in recent years. InfoBuds™ is an amazing audio enhanced print media marketing tool for today’s brands that need more”.Infobuds™ are particularly useful in the pharmaceutical, medical device and emerging medical endocannabinoid industry, where information and educational marketing & training products are of paramount importance. They are equally suitable for any business, brand or industry that wants their message to be seen and heard.“We offer InfoBuds™ as a turn-key solution”, said Butler. "We offer clients full graphic design, content creation, script writing and audio voice overs utilizing professional voice actors".Pocket-sized and easy to use, InfoBuds™ will maximize the effectiveness of just about any print media or direct mail marketing campaign. They’re convenient, affordable, and a fun way for brands or messages to stand out and be heard.Contact your preferred print or promotional products distributor and ask about Infobuds™ Personal Podcast Audio Booklet, a dynamic, memorable audio marketing tool that speaks for itself!About AmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLCAmerIKYP Marketing Group, LLC has been a pioneer and leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of technology-in-print media and direct mail marketing products for top brands across the globe for over a decade.AmerIKYP offers a full suite of innovative Audio and Video with Print marketing products in the form of video brochures, video business cards, video tablets, video books, video presentation boxes, video magazine inserts, specialty video packaging, audio and video passport, audio postcard, Infobuds™and more.The AmerIKYP brand, synonymous with innovative multi-sensory Audio and Video with Print business solutions are dynamic, innovative, memorable, impactful, and results driven.With factories in Shenzhen, and USA sales offices and digital art and design studios in Las Vegas and South Florida, the Company has an experienced and talented team with all of the skills necessary to make each facet of their client’s promotional branding, advertising, and direct mail marketing initiatives relevant, engaging, effective, and uniquely creative.AmerIKYP is a United States Postal Service Preferred Vendor and can ship to clients worldwide.For more information, CONTACT your preferred Print or Promotional Products Distributor, orVisit: www.infobuds.net Contact Rich Butler via email: info@amerIKYP.com, or richB@IKYP.com or info@imprint4less.com By phone: O: 561-966-3366; M: 561-818-9105



