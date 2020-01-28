Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports "Weather Forecasting Equipment Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

Meteorology studies various weather conditions that occur in the Earth’s atmosphere. The Weather Forecasting Equipment used in these studies is called meteorological equipment. This meteorological equipment is used to measure various weather parameters, such as humidity, temperature, pressure, pure solar radiation, wind speed, precipitation (snow/rain), and cloud cover. The main objective of the production of meteorological equipment is to make the environment safe and prevent hazards and accidents. The first types of meteorological equipment were manufactured in the 15th century to measure weather-related variables.

Various Weather Forecasting Equipment is used to measure different weather parameters, such as a barometer for measuring air pressure, a thermometer for air temperature, an anemometer for measuring wind speed, a moisture meter for measuring humidity, a rain gauge or snow for precipitation. Meteorological equipment is widely used in a research organization. A thermometer and a barometer are conventional meteorological equipment at the Research Institute. The compressor pressure gauge can be seen at technical institutes and the chemical industry.

Key Players

Market segmentation

The global Weather Forecasting Equipment market is divided into end-user, component, equipment, type of system, type of forecasting, and geography. Based on the end-user, the market is divided into aviation, energy, military, agricultural, maritime, and transport. On a component basis, the market classifies data logic, software, sensors, and devices. Depending on the equipment, the weather forecast market is divided into a scale, a moisture meter, a thermometer, weather balloons, an anemometer, a rain gauge, and a moisture meter. Depending on the type of system, the market is divided into a weather satellite, weather station, radio-radio, weather radar, and sound systems. Depending on the kind of forecast, the market is classified into regular, medium-term, short-term, and long-term.

Regional Overview

The reason for the high consumption of meteorological equipment in North America is the opening of a new research institute and technical college. Also, there is a large NASA research center in the North American region, which is widely used in meteorological equipment. In the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, and India, many organizations such as ISRO use meteorological equipment for research purposes. The technologies are at a high level; therefore, the meteorological equipment in this region is top, therefore, it is expected that in the coming years, the global market for meteorological equipment will grow, by all of the above factors.

Key Stakeholders

Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Manufacturers

Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Weather Forecasting Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Industry news

In order to predict weather conditions and environmental changes, a combination of science and technology is known as weather forecasting. While using weather forecasting equipment, quantitative atmospheric data is collected for a specific location. These data are then processed using various scientific methods to predict climate and environmental changes.

