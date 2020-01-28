Exxelia Ohmcraft Custom Resistors Help Ensure Reliability of Most-Deployed Anti-Tank Missile in the World

Exxelia Ohmcraft custom resistors are designed to support the rigorous precision and reliability specifications required by military suppliers to withstand the harsh environmental conditions...” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of warfare, the reliability of military weapons is absolutely critical to the success of a mission. For nearly a decade, military contractors have leveraged Exxelia Ohmcraft’s custom, high voltage resistors and dividers to ensure product performance in a variety of military applications, including the FGM-148 Javelin—the most-deployed anti-tank missile in the world.

“Missiles are exposed to extreme climate conditions and often sit idle—sometimes for several years—before they are launched. When that time comes, it is essential for those missiles to perform as expected,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “Exxelia Ohmcraft custom resistors are designed to support the rigorous precision and reliability specifications required by military suppliers to withstand the harsh environmental conditions, ensuring that the missile remains fully operational under all circumstances.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft performs a full range of military lot acceptance testing (LAT) on resistors as necessary, and works closely with military contractors to meet the design requirements for each particular application. In the case of the FGM-148 Javelin, a small, lightweight form factor was imperative to keep the missiles as lightweight and portable as possible.

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

EXXELIA is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide product portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, EXXELIA develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

