Michaan’s Auctions Invites Owners of Art, Collectibles, Furniture & Antiques to Wednesday Free Appraisal Events

ALAMEDA, CA, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michaan’s Auctions Invites Owners of Art, Collectibles, Furniture & Antiques to Wednesday Free Appraisal EventsMichaan’s Auctions in San Francisco offers free Wednesday appraisal events for anyone who would like to find out what their art, antiques or collectibles might be worth at auction. These appraisal events can be exciting and educational. Please visit Michaan’s Auctions on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Michaan’s Main Gallery, located at 2751 Todd Street in Alameda, California.A popular TV show invites owners of old and unusual treasures to bring them in to be evaluated by antiques experts. Here in San Francisco, owners of these types of objects can visit Michaan’s Auctions on Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for Michaan’s Free Appraisal Events. Michaan’s experienced appraisers offer their expertise so people can discover if their items are merely nostalgic pieces or have actual value.A Trusted San Francisco Auction House Since 2002Michaan’s Auctions in San Francisco has offered its Free Appraisal Events every Wednesday for many years, providing owners of art, antiques, furniture and collectibles with free, verbal auction estimates. This information proves helpful to those who wonder if their items are worth auctioning. If the items are found to be of value, Michaan’s can acquaint the owners with its selling policies and information about when the next auction will take place.When consigning property with Michaan’s monthly gallery auctions, sellers will benefit from all of these marketing strategies:● Michaan's Worldwide email notification● LiveAuctioneers Worldwide email notification● Targeted Online Presence● Advertising in local publications and international trade publicationsMichaan’s Expertise & Personal Service Helps Sellers Achieve Higher Auction PricesAt Michaan’s, the goal is to help sellers realize the highest possible auction prices for their art, furniture, collectibles, jewelry and other property. What differentiates Michaan’s Auctions from other auction houses is its personal service. There are no photography fees charged for sellers’ items when they are photographed for Michaan’s Auctions’ catalogs or website. Sellers receive a copy of the listing that includes a full description and price range estimate. In the event that an item does not sell, Michaan’s doesn’t charge insurance or a buy-in fee to take the item back.With the extensive experience offered by Michaan’s specialists in its many departments (Asian Art; Coins, Stamps & Ephemera; Collectibles & Ephemera; Fine Art; Furniture & Decorative Arts and Jewelry & Timepieces), sellers can be assured that their pieces will be represented by experts who know and can communicate the items’ value to potential buyers.For more information about Michaan’s Auctions’ Free Appraisal Events and how to sell at auction with Michaan’s, please contact:Press Office ContactTalesa Eugeniotalesa@michaans.com(510) 740 - 0220 x116About Michaan’s AuctionsMichaan's Auctions is a leading, full service auction house on the West Coast specializing in the appraisal and sale of antiques and fine art. Established in 2002, Michaan’s offers one of the largest facilities in Northern California. It offers buyers the ability to preview and bid on many unique and desirable pieces. Specialty departments include Asian Works of Art, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Modern & Contemporary European and American Paintings/Prints and Jewelry.Michaan's Auctions holds up to thirty sales each year that attract a broad base of buyers and consignors the world over. Some of the items auctioned here have garnered world record prices, including an A.D.M Cooper painting, The Three Graces, 1915, sold at auction for $21,060 in 2005, as well as an Eduard Gaertner, German City Street Scene, 1831, sold at auction for $266,000.



