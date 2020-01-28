Lorraine A. Moore of Accelerate Success to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorraine A. Moore is the founder of Accelerate Success, where she works with CEOs and owners of small and mid-sized organizations and their boards to help them achieve greater success in all aspects of their business across all industries.

Lorraine helps her clients with everything from CEO succession and board governance to leadership development, crisis management, technology, strategy and marketing. As a corporate executive for almost 30 years, she brings real-life experience to her clients.

“Whether it's a board chair struggling with performance, a CEO trying to figure out how to expand into a new marketplace, or a corporate executive looking to make a career change at 50, I’ve advised executives with all of these things and I have served in these roles myself.”,” says Lorraine. “I'm able to speak from the client's experience.”

Lorraine says the people she works with are already highly intelligent and highly successful. They often know what the best actions are for their business or their customers or their employees, but they need someone objective to help validate their decisions.

These experiences inspired her to write The 360 Degree CEO: Generating Profits While Leading and Living with Passion and Principles.

“There had been so many stories in the media about politicians and leaders who were taking action or making decisions or doing things that appeared to be based on greed and ego and arrogance,” says Lorraine, “but I knew so many leaders who made courageous decisions, who sometimes went against what their board wanted, what their executives, employees and customers wanted, because they made the decision based on their values and believed it was the right decision. I wanted to bring more of those stories to the forefront.”

Lorraine is also the author of Feet to the Fire: How to Exemplify and Create the Accountability that Creates Great Companies.

“I was hearing so frequently from people at all levels about holding people accountable,” says Lorraine. “You need to look in the mirror first. And that requires a level of self-awareness, to be honest with yourself about where you are honoring your commitments and where you are not. We all benefit from some self-exploration about what we want and most value in our careers and lives.”

