NOBELBIZ, CLOUD CONTACT CENTER DIVISION, SEEKING THE FINEST SALES CONSULTANT TO SELL THE BEST OMNI CLOUD SYSTEM

NobelBiz now offers the highest quality product known to the Contact Center Industry, NOBELBIZ OMNI+, and urgently needs to introduce it to the market

In addition to the incredible quality, because we control the connectivity, our pricing is fair and manageable. Think of it as the highest worth, the most forward Omni, and the best cost to be found” — Christian Montes

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “This is the most intuitive system for use of a wide range of channels of any product that I know,” said, Christian Montes, Executive Director of NobelBiz Sales. “Of course, anyone in my position should say this, but I am putting the word out to everyone in a press release because it is absolutely true.”Montes went on to say that because NobelBiz is one of a kind as the contact center industry’s singular telco carrier that it’s combination of product, connection, and call quality is unmatched. “In addition to the incredible quality, because we control all aspects of the connectivity, our pricing is fair and manageable. Think of it as the highest worth, the most forward Omni, and the best cost anywhere to be found.”President of NobelBiz, Steve Bederman chimed in, “It seemed to me that if NobelBiz could field the highest-grade contact center industry consultants, those with years of experience and knowledge of state of the art, that this combination at NobelBiz will serve the industry well.”To further explain, “Look, there are over 200 contact center systems available in the marketplace. To a contact center they all appear similar. So, how can a company such as NobelBiz with unique characteristics, an industry legend for highest quality and industry specific carrier services, and now the finest technology approach such a mature industry and form an interest?”NobelBiz has decided that one step is to field the finest ‘servants of the industry’ as sales consultants. Only those that know exactly how a contact center works; their methodology and nuance, need apply. It is the expertise of combining the right Hosted Cloud Communication tools to the exacting nature of a contact center that assures success.Montes ended by making this call to action, “If you are the one. If you can care more about the contact center environment than yourself. If you understand the technology. If you care about outcomes for your clients. If you are fully experienced. Contact me today at Christian.Montes@NobelBiz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.