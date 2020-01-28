Transdermal Oxygen Technology can Help Athletes to Rehab from Injuries and Recover from Fatigue in Record Breaking Time

Oxygenating soak treatments can deliver within minutes therapeutic amounts of bio available oxygen through the skin and directly to the tissues

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The intensity of competitive sports has increased together with the incidence of injuries to the athletes. Therefore, a need has emerged to develop better and faster treatments that allow an injured athlete to return to competition faster than with the normal course of rehabilitation.

With the resurgence of worldwide interest in more natural modalities of healing and the universal acceptance that oxygen is indispensable for the cells of the immune system to work properly and also an integral part of the healing process in wound management, there has been a major focus in the past decades to explore innovative ways to increase tissue oxygenation. It is not debatable that oxygen naturally plays a crucial role in recovery from injuries and from physiological fatigue. Among the tissue oxygenation augmentation practices gaining more popularity in sports therapy are hyperbaric oxygen treatments (HBOT), the therapeutic administration of pure oxygen at pressures 1.5 to 3 times higher than the local atmospheric pressure, inside a hyperbaric chamber, thus inducing more oxygen dissolved in the plasma of the pulmonary vein via the alveolar and causing an increase in the oxygen reaching the peripheral tissues, which is therefore expected to improve recovery from injury and fatigue.

HBOT have been tested and found promising in advancing the healing process of injuries, however, they are very expensive and not easily accessible, the protocols are long and complex, and the technology relies on the body metabolic systems for efficient transport. After the oxygen gets to the lungs in the form of a gas molecule it moves down a pressure gradient from inspired to alveolar gas and it is converted to dissolved oxygen before entering arterial blood and into the capillary bed across the interstitial and intercellular fluid where it is finally usable by the cells. Regular applications of HBOT recommend periods between 60 and 120 minutes once or twice a day and many conditions can require 20 to 30 treatments before realizing benefits. The elaborateness and price tag of HBOT are excessive and too restrictive as a viable mainstream solution.

But what other options athletes have? The body is not able to utilize oxygen in gas form. It has to be in dissolved form when it infiltrates the cellular fluid environment. How else can therapeutic amounts of oxygen be physically dissolved in the blood plasma? To accomplish this the oxygen must already be dissolved prior to reaching the plasma and must be delivered without major limitations by other metabolic systems. The answer is actually quite simple: transdermal oxygenation.

Wetway LLC, an eCommerce startup business headquartered in IL, launched last year the first electrolyte solution for transdermal oxygenation, a new bath soak product called “Amazing Soak®”. This disruptive innovation is a liquid electrolyte formula of oxygen chelates where the 4 major electrolytes are chelated to oxygen molecules identical to the oxygen metabolites that support the oxidant/antioxidant equilibrium in the human body. For this reason, it has a high biological affinity with our immune system. This is how it works: when Amazing Soak® is mixed in with water the equilibrium of the original solution is lost because it has been diluted into a larger volume. This spins off an ionic chain reaction where the oxygen-mineral chelates react with the water molecules and start replicating themselves to fill up this larger volume and find a new equilibrium. During this process, very large amounts of dissolved oxygen are released into the water and when this hyper oxygenated solution comes in contact with the skin it forms a wet bridge that supports ionic diffusion and facilitates the dissolved oxygen and electrolytes to penetrate the dermal layers. Once inside the body, they easily flow in the internal fluid environments and directly reach tissues and restore oxygen deficit at the cellular level. Transdermal oxygenation can deliver therapeutic amounts of bioavailable oxygen to the cells without first metabolic pass. This technology takes advantage of the skin, the largest organ in the body, to transfer oxygen surplus to the cellular environment without volume restrictions from the respiratory and circulatory systems and with the higher speed rate of ionic diffusion. Amazing Soak® transdermal oxygenation technology is able to relief inflammation, pain and fatigue at an incredibly fast rate and at a fraction of the time relative to hyperbaric oxygen treatments. Significant improvement resulting from restoring oxygen deficit and increasing cellular activity can be noticed within minutes.

Transdermal oxygenation could have been a Superbowl Sunday game changer for some NFL teams! It is not only an excellent resource for optimizing the repair process of sport injuries ranging from broken bones to disrupted muscles, tendons and ligaments, it is also a powerful tool to improve performance by normalizing depleted oxygen levels due to physical exertion and is very beneficial for both acute onset and delayed onset of muscle soreness.



