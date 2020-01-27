TRAVEL ADVISORY & RESTRICTIONS IN RELATION TO THE 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (2019-nCoV)
SAMOA, January 27 - (UPDATE: 26 January); All travellers Entering Samoa are advised to take note of the following requirements:
- A Special Health Declaration Form is now required to be filled out by all travelling passengers inflight or on arrival to Samoa.
- Travellers from the countries listed in the table below are required to undergo medical examination by a Medical practitioner at least three (3) days before travelling to Samoa. This will come into effect on the 31st January 2019. This medical clearance is required for check-in prior to issuing of boarding pass.
NOTE: Due to the rapid propagation of the Novel Corona virus 2019 and fast Number of Cases Confirmed Globally; this requirement is now Effective Immediately starting 27th January 2020
- Updates on this list will be made every 2 days. Please consult the Government of Samoa and Samoa Ministry of Health websites for the latest updates.
- All Travelers originating FROM or TRANSIT through Mainland China, must spend at least 14 days self-quarantine at country of last port that is free of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and must undergo medical clearance at least three (3) days as required above (2 & 3) prior to final route to Samoa. This must be their final stop before travelling to Samoa.
- If in the event you arrive within the 14 day period, health quarantine measures will be Return to the country of travel origin will be considered if traveler is a non-resident.
- All sea port entry will be screened at the quarantine buoy before ship dock at wharf.
All Travellers OUT of Samoa:
- It is strongly recommended that all persons intending to travel to China and any country affected by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus to postpone their travel arrangements unless necessary.
- Preventive measures should be adhered to at all times in the event that travel cannot be postponed. Please note that the above will be applied upon return to Samoa.
- Be aware of the signs and symptoms of 2019 Novel Coronavirus which include: fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
Compulsory screenings of all arriving passengers to Samoa are now in effect at all ports of entry.
|Travellers arriving in Samoa from Countries with Confirmed Imported cases will require medical clearance 3 days prior to travel to Samoa. (This table will be updated every 2 days)
|Japan:
|Malaysia:3
|Macau:2
|Hong Kong:5
|Singapore: 3
|US: 2
|Australia: 4
|South Korea: 3
|Nepal: 1
|France: 3
|Taiwan: 3
|Thailand: 7
|Vietnam: 2
|For USA: Medical clearance is also required for travellers through or coming from Hawaii.
For more information contact Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thomsen on Phone: (685) 66503 / 7676015 or Email: robertt@health.gov.ws
