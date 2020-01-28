TEXAS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE DEMAND IS RISING AS PEOPLE ARE MIGRATING TO ITS CITIES

HOUSTON, TX, USA, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas is growing faster both in terms of the economy and population. ‘Texas' gross domestic product, a measure of all the goods and services produced in the economy, grew at a rate of 4.7 percent in the second quarter, according to the data’.While all cities growing so fast as a result of it, Houston and Austin, TX are even pacing at a faster rate. Houston population expected to exceed 7.1 million by 2020 while Austin in 2040 is expected to rise to roughly 4.5 million people.New commercial real estate properties especially Multi Family apartment complexes are being built in almost all parts of the cities. The demand for apartment leases has never been higher like this in many cities of Texas. Old houses are being demolished and built new homes in the oldest neighborhoods of Austin, TX almost daily.Demands for commercial real estate loans is at is pick according to Commercial Partners of Texas, a Houston commercial real estate loan and sales broker. They provide commercial loans for multi family units, shopping centers, office building, warehouses both for existing and new construction real estate. Business never been better, according George Tesfa, its CEO.“ We recently closed a $3.4M worth of 52 units old apartment in refinancing from Bridge hard money lender to permanent, lower rates”, George Tesfa. The owner tried with 4 lenders and all declined the loan due to the condition of the property and financial history. Commercial Partners of Texas closed the loan in 40 days. “ I was so pleased to work with www.amerimort.com and their service could not be better”, said the owner, Joe T.Commercial Partners of Texas is a leading commercial loans placement company providing a comprehensive mix of commercial financing programs for acquisition, refinance, construction, bridge, hard money,permanent, mezzanine, participating debt,private commercial loans and joint venture equity with low real estate loan rates, nationwide but mainly in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio Texas area. We offer a broad range of bank and non-bank commercial real estate loans for properties and quick businesses nationwide. We have the most competitive commercial loan programs available to meet the needs of our clients. We are different because we have a 20 yr old relationship with over 100 lending partners -- Commercial Banks, Life Insurance Companies, CMBS, Private and debt/equity funds, Hud, Fannie Mae and Fraddie Mac to provide the best deal for our clients.Commercial Partners of Texas6464 Savoy DriveHouston, TX. 77036832-607-1113



